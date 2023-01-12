Roanoke schools plan for enrollment decline in coming budget

Roanoke City Public Schools officials are expecting to go into the 2023-24 school year with a financial surplus, despite a projected drop in student enrollment.

According to Kathleen Jackson, the school division's chief financial officer, the surplus is currently expected to hover somewhere around $5 million, though that number could vary depending on what enrollment estimate is used while budgeting for the upcoming school year.

Jackson said that, over the last five years, the annual decline in enrollment has been about 96 students. However, the calculation from the Virginia Department of Education estimates the decline for 2023-24 to be 275 students.

“I’m not sure where that estimate comes from,” Jackson said. “We may use a more local estimate for funding predictions, and of course, using local estimates is fairly common.”

However, even if the drop was to be at the level predicted by the department of education, Jackson said that she would still expect a surplus.

“If we were to expect that big a dip, it would be substantial, but we would still see a year-over-year increase, just a more modest one.”

Roanoke schools used to calculate funding based on enrollment averages over three years. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, the calculations have been based on five-year averages, which is where the local average decline of 96 students per year comes from.

Between 2020 and 2022, the district saw an enrollment decline of 132 students, going from 13,854 to 13,722.

This year's decline was more modest. According to the Virginia Department of Education, fall enrollment for the current 2022-2023 was down by only 15.

Jackson also clarified that the district receives some state funding for pre-school students, but those students are not calculated in the total student enrollment numbers.

All Virginia school districts are required to approve budgets for the upcoming school year no later than April, and Jackson said that, between now and the deadline, the budget surplus estimate may increase as the district receives new guidelines from the state legislature.