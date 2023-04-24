Verletta White was named Virginia Superintendent of the Year during a ceremony Monday in Roanoke, where she leads the city school division.

“Verletta’s moral compass always points to doing what’s best for students and in following that path she has been tremendously successful," said Virginia Association of School Superintendents President Mike Gill, during the organization's annual meeting, held this year at Hotel Roanoke.

“Her staunch advocacy for her students and the leadership skills she employs to help them succeed, make her a great example for all of Virginia’s educators,” Gill added.

White has been superintendent of Roanoke's 14,000-student public school system since July 2020. Last year, the Roanoke School Board extended her contract until 2026.

She came to Roanoke after working as a teacher and education administrator in her native Baltimore County, Maryland. This year she completed a doctorate in urban educational leadership from Morgan State University in Baltimore.

White was one of eight regional finalists for the statewide honor. Radford Superintendent Rob Graham was also a finalist.

The superintendent's association praised White for efforts to narrow post-pandemic learning gaps, to accelerate the reading growth of the division's nonnative students who are English learners and to promote student well-being by engaging staff, students and families in the effort.

"In addition, Dr. White has invested in her students’ future economic success through the division’s new career development initiatives, which increased student enrollment. Improving workforce development efforts and expanding student access to Career Technical Education."

The organization said White "has served as an example for other school divisions in Virginia."

White now becomes eligible for the National Superintendent of the Year Award, which will be presented in February in San Diego by the American Association of School Superintendents.