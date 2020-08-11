Roanoke schools will be online only for most students for first quarter

Roanoke City Public Schools will be online only for the majority of students through the first nine weeks of the 2020–21 school year.
The Roanoke School Board voted 6-1 late Tuesday to approve the district's recommended phased reopening plan, following a four-hour meeting including two hours of rigorous questioning and discussion. Member Laura Rottenborn cast the dissenting vote.
Most students will be fully online for the first nine weeks, and certain students will have the opportunity to be in the classroom four days per week. Contingent on COVID-19 case levels, pre-K through fifth grade students beginning in the second quarter can attend in-person two days per week. All students can attend four days per week in the third nine weeks, and students can attend five days per week in the final quarter. Students will also have the option to remain online the entire school year.
School board members spent more than an hour discussing and asking questions about the plan before finally putting it to a vote.
Superintendent Verletta White said the division's reopening task force favored a more cautious plan upon a holistic review of data points.
"Our level of transmission is in the 'substantial' range, unfortunately," she said. "And while we are in what is called the 'lull' this week … according to local health officials, this could be the calm before the storm because college students are on their way back. We cannot just throw caution to the wind."
Rottenborn pushed back, saying she felt public health data did not match up with what White shared. She said the Virginia Department of Health provided different data to school officials than the public and voiced frustration with the differing data.
“It puts us in such a difficult spot because we are trying to do what is responsible and safe,” she said.
Chief of Security Chris Perkins said school reopening phases, illustrated in stoplight phases, were different from the state’s reopening phases as a whole.
Rottenborn gave an impassioned explanation as she cast her vote against the plan, saying that she didn’t want her vote to be misconstrued as not supporting White.
She listed numerous reasons for why she couldn’t support the plan, including the belief that students will be negatively affected if they remain at home and that data didn’t support going to fully virtual.
“I wish that I could be part of the team to vote yes,” she said. “But I just can’t.”
School board member Joyce Watkins spoke of the difficulty in trying to come up with a plan, saying that it was “troubling” to think of students who may live in a “dangerous environment.”
But Watkins, Natasha Saunders and Chair Lutheria Smith — the board’s three Black members — also explicitly noted that Black and Hispanic students and families are disproportionately at-risk for contracting COVID-19, in addition to other high-risk groups. All three cast votes in favor of the plan.
“I for one am not willing to risk one life for premature death,” Watkins said.
