Roanoke schools will be online only for most students for first quarter

Rottenborn pushed back, saying she felt public health data did not match up with what White shared. She said the Virginia Department of Health provided different data to school officials than the public and voiced frustration with the differing data.

“It puts us in such a difficult spot because we are trying to do what is responsible and safe,” she said.

Chief of Security Chris Perkins said school reopening phases, illustrated in stoplight phases, were different from the state’s reopening phases as a whole.

Rottenborn gave an impassioned explanation as she cast her vote against the plan, saying that she didn’t want her vote to be misconstrued as not supporting White.

She listed numerous reasons for why she couldn’t support the plan, including the belief that students will be negatively affected if they remain at home and that data didn’t support going to fully virtual.

“I wish that I could be part of the team to vote yes,” she said. “But I just can’t.”

School board member Joyce Watkins spoke of the difficulty in trying to come up with a plan, saying that it was “troubling” to think of students who may live in a “dangerous environment.”