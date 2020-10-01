Roanoke sees decrease in on-time graduation rate for first time in more than a decade

Pulaski County also posted a 94.3% graduation rate — an increase of 2.7 points. Craig County jumped 3.9 points to 89.8%; while that was the largest increase in the region, Craig County also has the smallest enrollment in the area. Franklin County increased by 2.4 points to 93%, and Bedford County increased by 1.3 points to 92.1%.

“My first priority after schools closed was to make sure that every student in the class of 2020 who was on track to earn a diploma was able to graduate on time,” Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said in a news release. “In addition to congratulating our 2020 graduates, I want to thank all of the educators and administrators who made full use of the flexibility provided under the emergency waivers I issued in the spring to ensure that students were not held back because being unable to take a Standards of Learning test or complete a required course.”