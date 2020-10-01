Roanoke sees decrease in on-time graduation rate for first time in more than a decade

After more than a decade of gains, Roanoke City Public Schools saw a decline in its on-time graduation rate this year. Half of the area’s school divisions experienced dips in their on-time graduation rates.
Across the state, 92.3% of students who started high school in 2016 earned a diploma within four years, a small increase from 2019, according to data released Wednesday by the Virginia Department of Education. The statewide dropout rate decreased by half a percentage point to 5.1%.
Roanoke posted an 87.9% graduation rate, 2.2 points lower than last year. The district first reached 90% in 2018 and improved by a small margin in 2019, a consistent improvement of its on-time graduation rate since 2008, when it was 59.1%.
The city’s dropout rate increased, too, jumping back into double-digits for the first time since 2016. This year’s dropout rate was 11.2%, up from last year’s 7.9%.
Patrick Henry and William Fleming high schools both experienced downward trends, though Fleming saw the largest drop: 84.2% of students graduated in four years compared with last year’s 88.2%. The dropout rate increased to 15.3% from 8.9%. At Patrick Henry, 90.8% of students graduated on-time, compared to last year’s 91.8%; the dropout rate rose to 8% from 6.8%.
Salem and Montgomery County also saw small decreases in their graduation rates. Salem dropped by 1.2 points to 94.1%, and Montgomery County dropped by 1.7 points to 94.3%.
Pulaski County also posted a 94.3% graduation rate — an increase of 2.7 points. Craig County jumped 3.9 points to 89.8%; while that was the largest increase in the region, Craig County also has the smallest enrollment in the area. Franklin County increased by 2.4 points to 93%, and Bedford County increased by 1.3 points to 92.1%.
Other districts experienced an incremental increase or decrease, or, in Roanoke County’s case, saw no change.
“My first priority after schools closed was to make sure that every student in the class of 2020 who was on track to earn a diploma was able to graduate on time,” Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said in a news release. “In addition to congratulating our 2020 graduates, I want to thank all of the educators and administrators who made full use of the flexibility provided under the emergency waivers I issued in the spring to ensure that students were not held back because being unable to take a Standards of Learning test or complete a required course.”
