Roanoke shelter waives fee to adopt adult cats Friday and Saturday

Pet cats are free Friday and Saturday.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA hopes to place to at least 10 adult felines during the next two days to clear its seasonal oversupply of cats, said CEO Denise Hayes. The usual $50 adoption fee will not be collected, but the shelter is looking to receive a 14-pound bag of dry cat food or a container of non-clumping litter from everyone who takes home a cat.

People interested in adopting a cat must request an appointment by calling 339-9247 between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Appointments will take place between noon and 6 p.m. The available adults are 6 months old or older, and they have had their shots and have been spayed or neutered.

The nonprofit organization is also accepting donations of food and litter outright. Pet owners who lost jobs or hours during the pandemic and have less personal household income have placed greater demands on the shelter’s program of free food and litter. The shelter operates a pantry, Pets Eat Too, from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and offers drive-through pickup the second Sunday of each month from noon to 2 p.m. Everything is located at 1340 Baldwin Ave.