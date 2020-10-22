 Skip to main content
Roanoke shelter waives fee to adopt adult cats Friday and Saturday
Pet cats are free Friday and Saturday.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA hopes to place to at least 10 adult felines during the next two days to clear its seasonal oversupply of cats, said CEO Denise Hayes. The usual $50 adoption fee will not be collected, but the shelter is looking to receive a 14-pound bag of dry cat food or a container of non-clumping litter from everyone who takes home a cat.

People interested in adopting a cat must request an appointment by calling 339-9247 between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Appointments will take place between noon and 6 p.m. The available adults are 6 months old or older, and they have had their shots and have been spayed or neutered.

The nonprofit organization is also accepting donations of food and litter outright. Pet owners who lost jobs or hours during the pandemic and have less personal household income have placed greater demands on the shelter’s program of free food and litter. The shelter operates a pantry, Pets Eat Too, from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and offers drive-through pickup the second Sunday of each month from noon to 2 p.m. Everything is located at 1340 Baldwin Ave.

A cat and kitten oversupply occurs annually in the area but has come about two months later than usual, Hayes said. The supply typically peaks in July and August. One reason cat populations can be significant is that cats produce large litters and kittens can get pregnant and deliver at as young as 4 months, she said.

“A kitten can start having litters of kittens, believe it or not, and can get their siblings pregnant as well,” Hayes said. Owners should arrange for pets to be spayed or neutered, she said.

“We have a whole lot of cats,” she said. The number is close to 70 housed at the shelter and in foster homes.

When the SPCA succeeds in placing a cat with an adoptive owner, it can take in a cat from a publicly owned pound. That makes room at pounds for more incoming animals.

Kittens are not included in the fee waiver program but are on sale. The usual adoption fee is $90 per animal. If someone adopts two kittens, the fee for the second one will drop to $45, Hayes said. The kitten special is continuous with no planned end date.

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

