Roanoke sheriff retires after 3 decades in law enforcement

As he tallied up a career in public service that spanned almost 34 years, Roanoke Sheriff Tim Allen said he had no doubt that he picked the right path.
“I always felt this was the place for me to be,” said Allen, whose retirement was effective Friday. “It felt like a calling.”
“It’s challenging,” he acknowledged of the job. “Some might find it strange. … But it just fit for me.”
The Roanoke native added he’s tried to hold close to a servanthood mindset first instilled in him in childhood.
“That was part of my upbringing,” he said in an interview before the holidays. “And it’s always fulfilled me to serve in this capacity.”
Allen, 59, announced last fall that he planned to retire this month after serving for the past seven years as the city's sheriff, overseeing jail operations, courthouse security and civil document service.
He leaves with one year left on his current term. Chief Deputy David Bell will step in as interim sheriff until a successor is elected in November. Bell doesn’t plan to run for election, Allen said.
Allen, who first joined the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office in 1987, said he reached the decision to retire after concluding he wouldn’t seek a third term in the agency’s top job. Stepping back now will give others time to make their plans and clear the way for transition, he said.
“I’m going to miss the people. I’m going to miss the work,” he said. “This work, I’ve absolutely loved and enjoyed doing. But I just knew it had come time for me to step away from it.”
Allen spent 21 years with the sheriff’s office and another five years at the Western Virginia Regional Jail, where he was a major, before running for the sheriff’s job in 2013.
He said he was proud of his staff of 207 people and the work they do. The demanding environment of the job requires close teamwork, he noted.
“I’m really most proud of this staff and the way we continue to work together with the different issues, problems and concerns that might arise,” Allen said.
Over the past year, those concerns have included the pandemic and its challenges for jails where socially distancing options are limited.
Roanoke’s jail battled an outbreak last summer when 14 employees and 14 inmates tested positive for the virus.
Allen said trying to keep people safe has taken round-the-clock vigilance but he was proud of how people stepped up to respond.
“Nothing is 100%,” he said of the safeguards implemented. “But it does give us a fighting chance by being consistent and proactive.”
Looking back at his tenure, Allen said he was proud of steps taken to expand employee training, update an aging fleet tasked with shuttling inmates sometimes to the other side of the state, and raise employee wages, although he noted that the starting pay for deputies still lags, something he hopes progress will continue to be made on.
It’s taken budgeting ingenuity at times to meet the needs of a jail facility that was built in 1979 and now serves hundreds of inmates, he said. But he added he’s been grateful for the support of city hall and the partnerships formed.
Money has been earmarked to study the jail’s building needs, and Allen said he hoped that would spur talks about developing an entirely new jail that can better meet modern-day demands. The current jail wasn’t designed with things like therapeutic programming for inmates, now a priority, in mind.
“That just wasn’t the thought process over 40 years ago,” Allen said, adding that many jails nationwide are in the same position.
“Jails are de facto mental health hospitals in America. That is as plain as I can put it. And we have to deal with that.”
Suicides in jails became a focus during Allen’s time in office. Between May 2017 and August 2019, the city jail reported five apparent inmate suicides. In November, a wrongful death suit in a 2015 suicide was settled, with the sheriff's office paying $195,000 through the state's risk management protection plan.
In 2018, the city jail created a new mental health unit that included some therapeutic housing for those with mental illness. The facility continues to try to reconfigure layouts and resources to support those inmates, Allen said. “It is an ongoing process that you have to continue to battle.”
Col. Bobby Russell, who oversees the regional jail, has known and worked with Allen for three decades, going back to the early days of both their careers working at the city sheriff’s office.
He said Allen tackled the job with dedication and with a sense of compassion for those under his charge.
“He truly cares about people,” said Russell, adding that applied to both inmates and staff. “As a city resident, I was very proud to have him as sheriff.”
This field is one with a myriad of challenges that must be juggled – security, inmate care, rehabilitation and treatment programs. Allen always strived to do the best possible for people, Russell said.
“Again, I think his compassion for the inmate population and his compassion for his staff certainly exemplified that,” he said.
Allen, who is married with two children, said he had no major plans for his retirement but was looking forward to seeing what the new chapter would bring.
A man of faith, he said he was open to whatever the Lord has in store next. “Certainly, it’s been nothing but the grace of God that’s gotten to me this point,” he said. “I’m truly humbled and thankful for all his blessings in my life. So what comes, comes.”
Allen added he wanted to thank the community for its support, which included reelecting him with 62% of the vote in a three-way race in his last campaign.