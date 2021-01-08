Roanoke sheriff retires after 3 decades in law enforcement

“I’m going to miss the people. I’m going to miss the work,” he said. “This work, I’ve absolutely loved and enjoyed doing. But I just knew it had come time for me to step away from it.”

Allen spent 21 years with the sheriff’s office and another five years at the Western Virginia Regional Jail, where he was a major, before running for the sheriff’s job in 2013.

He said he was proud of his staff of 207 people and the work they do. The demanding environment of the job requires close teamwork, he noted.

“I’m really most proud of this staff and the way we continue to work together with the different issues, problems and concerns that might arise,” Allen said.

Over the past year, those concerns have included the pandemic and its challenges for jails where socially distancing options are limited.

Roanoke’s jail battled an outbreak last summer when 14 employees and 14 inmates tested positive for the virus.

Allen said trying to keep people safe has taken round-the-clock vigilance but he was proud of how people stepped up to respond.

“Nothing is 100%,” he said of the safeguards implemented. “But it does give us a fighting chance by being consistent and proactive.”