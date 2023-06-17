Sixty years ago, a Roanoke minister fought for the civil rights of his neighbors who lived near a municipal waste disposal site. On Friday, his descendants spoke honor to his name, which now adorns street signs surrounding what is now a green space.

The Rev. Raymond Rogers Wilkinson, who died at 69 in 1993, was an avatar for racial equity, leading the fight for the closure of the former Washington Park garbage dump and many other efforts to rebalance the community’s social justice scale.

Carver Avenue Northwest, which runs through the park, was renamed for Wilkinson with Roanoke City Council’s approval earlier this year. The new street signs, reading “R.R. Wilkinson Ave.,” were unveiled before his family, city staff and area residents Friday morning.

“It is so great to have that done here, the location where he fought so hard,” Hill Street Baptist Church member Darnell Wood said during the ceremony. “He didn’t just fight for one person. He fought for all people within the city of Roanoke, and we need to really reflect on what he did.”

Wilkinson led his congregation for 33 years beginning in 1958, according to his biography. In 1959, he became president of Roanoke’s chapter of the NAACP, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

In that role, Wilkinson worked to integrate schools, businesses, restaurants and public safety departments. He walked with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1963 in Washington, D.C. and in 1965 in Alabama.

In 1960, Wilkinson’s daughters were among the first Black children to attend white schools in the city. Cassandra Wilkinson Lighty said she was hesitant to leave her friends, but because her father had spoken with teachers and prepared the way for them, “nothing bad happened.”

“He was special,” she said. “He inspired us. He taught us to be strong.”

Lighty and her three sisters, their children and grandchildren, plus Wilkinson’s sister-in-law and several other members of the extended family attended and participated in Friday morning’s ceremony.

One of Wilkinson’s grandsons, Nathaniel Raymond Benjamin, said his “favorite” story about his grandfather involves Washington Park. He said the dump was expected to close June 1, 1963, but the city council was “stalling, pushing the closing date” back.

To urge council to act quickly, “my grandfather warned an all-white city council that he would organize a baby carriage brigade,” Benjamin said. The demonstration would feature “mothers with their babies in carriages,” who would march to the dump and “block dump trucks from entering the park if the city council did not vote immediately” to close the dump.

Benjamin said that about a week later, the council voted to take the promised action.

“Just as the star on Mill Mountain shines bright on this great city through the years as a beacon of hope, let R.R. Wilkinson Avenue be a beacon of justice, for equality for generations to come,” Benjamin concluded.

“As I read and thought a lot about those things that Reverend Wilkinson dealt with, we’re still dealing with a lot of those things today. It’s just not as open,” Mayor Sherman Lea said. “You still have to fight the fight. Fight the good fight. This is something that should inspire all of us.”

Wood recalled in a 2018 article in The Roanoke Times when Washington Park, despite the rotting trash and proliferate vermin, was the only playground he and other black children could use.

“Wilkinson also fought hard for diversity in Roanoke department stores, schools, police and fire departments advocating for hiring and promoting more African Americans. In response to Roanoke merchant’s reluctance in hiring blacks, Wilkinson threatened to initiate a “Selective Buying” campaign where blacks would only shop in stores where they were hired,” Benjamin wrote in this newspaper in 2020.

He also recounted another signal event in Roanoke’s Civil Rights history, when in 1961, the NFL Baltimore Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers scheduled a preseason game at then-segregated Victory Stadium.

“Wilkinson reached out to the black NFL players on the Colts and Steelers teams in a telegram to the twelve Steelers and seven Colts asking them not to play,” Benjamin wrote.

That led to a meeting of Black leaders and Roanoke officials, who decided to ignore Virginia segregation laws for the football game, which was played without incident and with all players participating.