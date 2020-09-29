Roanoke superintendent to discuss reopening plans during virtual town hall

Roanoke Superintendent Verletta White will hold a virtual town hall 6 p.m. Wednesday0 to answer questions and provide families with an update about the second quarter of the 2020–21 school year.

Questions can be submitted ahead of time to townhall@rcps.info , and questions can also be asked during the meeting, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.

With some exceptions, Roanoke students are learning online for the first nine weeks. Approximately 675 students have been attending in-person on a regular basis, according to division staff. Those are students who spend more than half their day in a special education setting, who are level one English language learners or who need extra support to graduate high school. An additional 325 students have been transported to school for small groups, division staff said.