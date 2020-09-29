Roanoke superintendent to discuss reopening plans during virtual town hall

Roanoke Superintendent Verletta White will hold a virtual town hall 6 p.m. Wednesday0 to answer questions and provide families with an update about the second quarter of the 2020–21 school year.
The hourlong town hall will take place on the online platform Microsoft Teams and can be accessed at https://bit.ly/368WgGa.
Questions can be submitted ahead of time to townhall@rcps.info, and questions can also be asked during the meeting, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.
With some exceptions, Roanoke students are learning online for the first nine weeks. Approximately 675 students have been attending in-person on a regular basis, according to division staff. Those are students who spend more than half their day in a special education setting, who are level one English language learners or who need extra support to graduate high school. An additional 325 students have been transported to school for small groups, division staff said.
White said during last week's school board meeting that she did not anticipate significant changes to the district's approved reopening plan. In response, school board members discussed whether it would be possible for more students to return to the classroom.
Under the existing approved plan, pre-K through fifth grade students would attend classes in-person two days per weeks beginning in November, in addition to the students who have already been receiving in-person instruction. Sixth through 12th grades would remain virtual until the third nine weeks, when all students would attend four days per week.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.