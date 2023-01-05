Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund closer to goal thanks to these donors

The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
As of Jan. 5 the total raised so far stands at $184,503, which is 92% of the campaign’s goal.
Donors include:
W.C. Adams Jr. in memory of lifelong friends sadly missing and never forgotten: Billy O., Curtis T., David T., David S., Danny K., Eddie S., Gerald H., Jack H., Richard N., Roger C., Tommy T., and Wayne A.
David and Glenna Anderson
Carolyn Burgess in memory of Bill Burgess and in honor of Jonathan, Lauren, and family
Tom and Mimi Butler in memory of Pat Flint
Deborah Caldwell-Bono and Ben Bono in honor of law enforcement officers and veterans
Ronnie and Gail Creasy in memory of parents Nelson and Norma Creasy and Ava Montgomery
Barry and Virginia Dooley
V. Anne Edenfield
Shelby and Tom Edwards in honor of Pam and Wayne Reilly
Pat Good in memory of Bernard Marie — you remembered our veterans and we remember you
In honor of Pat Good for her gift in memory of Bernard Marie, who never stopped honoring the veterans who liberated him in France on D-Day (June 6, 1944)
Lewis Graybill
Debra B. Harris in memory of Michael S. Harris
Richard and Carole Hawkins
Barry and Cindy Holland in memory of their parents
Tom and Linda Hollie in memory of their son, Samuel
James E. and Carol C. Howell in memory of parents: Herbert and Georgie Howell; and Clarence and Marie Crisp
Linda Ives in memory of Debbie Rambo
Charlie and Carolee Lovelace in memory of Jay Lovelace, their son
In honor of David Lucas
In memory of Madison
In memory of Bernard Marie for his tireless efforts to honor and remember the American veterans who liberated him on D-Day in France (June 6, 1944)
In honor of Lynn Meador
Mary Anne and John Mercer in memory of Monsignor Joseph Lehman
Fran Morgan in memory of John D. Morgan, Margaret and Walter Baker, J.W. Baker, Frances Pillis, Mr. and Mrs. O.S. Baker, J.W. Baker Jr., Douglas Morgan, Mr. and Mrs. John B. Morgan, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Leigh, and John Robertson
Loretta Phillips in memory of Abbi Phillips
Roger and Mary Saunders in memory of Glenn and Dorothy “Dot” Saunders
Roger and Mary Saunders in honor of Mark and Debbie Seckinger, Katie Seckinger, and Jenna Seckinger
Roger and Mary Saunders in honor of Bob and Janet Sanders, Adam and Abel Sanders, Evan and Jacob Nicely, Jacob and Morgan Edberg, and McKinley and Bayleigh Edberg
Roger and Mary Saunders in honor of Dane and Marcia Patterson, Haley Patterson, and Dr. Logan and Meredith Patterson
Roger and Mary Saunders in memory of McKinley and Bruce Stevens
Roger and Mary Saunders in honor of Jill Ann Stevens
Jane and John Shoemaker
In honor of G. Michael Snead
Sue, Mark, Stephen, and Eric Spangler in memory of Walter Mayhew Spangler
Bob and Carolyn Steven in memory of their parents
Rebecca Stinnett in memory of Mary Catherine and Lewis Stinnett
Gayle Stratton
In honor of Lee and Juanita Suggs
Lila Sullivan in memory of Donald F. Sullivan
Third Thursday Bridge Club
Towee Fan Club
Richard Watkins in memory of Lera Watkins (mother) and Martha Randall (sister)
Ms. Regina Williamson in memory of Eda Wynn and Regina Withers
Lois Willis in memory of loved ones and in honor of family
Darnell Wood in memory of Sarah Wood Showalter
If you notice an error in or omission of your listing, please email developmentdirector@raminc.org.