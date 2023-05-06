Reporting on refugee and immigrant communities in the Roanoke region by veteran journalist Heather Rousseau won first place for in-depth and investigative reporting among the state’s largest newspapers, the Virginia Press Association announced Saturday in Richmond.

Rousseau’s work has been supported by a fellowship from the Blacksburg-based Secular Society.

Laurence Hammack, who covers environmental and utility issues, won third place for in-depth and investigative reporting for his work last year breaking the news of chemical contamination in a public water source serving the Roanoke Valley, and then chronicling the search for the source of the so-called “forever chemicals” that infiltrated Spring Hollow Reservoir.

Judges in the VPA News Contest recognized photojournalism by Rousseau, Scott Yates and Matt Gentry on Saturday as well.

Yates won two first place awards: one for a gallery of photos chronicling the reunion of a homeless man in Roanoke with his family from out of town; and a second for a sports photo from a soccer game. Yates also won second place for a video from the same family reunion.

Rousseau won first place for a combination picture and story. Her entry focused on a mother and son resettled in the Roanoke Valley from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

You can see all of her articles and photos at this link: https://bit.ly/44COgZK.

Rousseau also won first place for a feature photo for her shot of two immigrant children at play in their Roanoke backyard.

Gentry took two third-place awards, one for a personality or portrait photo and a second for a pictorial photo.

In awards categories focused on writing, Mike Allen, the former editorial page editor, won first place for editorial writing.

Luke Weir, who covers higher education and politics, won second place for business and financial writing.

Longtime metro columnist Dan Casey took second place for column writing.

Hammack, who started with The Times as an intern while a Virginia Tech student in the mid-1980s, won second place in general news writing for his coverage of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Robert Anderson, who retired last year after 44 years as a sports writer in Roanoke and Bristol, won second place for his sports writing portfolio.

Christina Koomen won third place for critical writing for her theater reviews.

Molly Hunter, who covers Roanoke’s city hall, won third place for coverage of government. She also spent part of last year writing about Franklin County’s government.

Emma Coleman won third place for public safety writing. Coleman covers police and courts in the Roanoke Valley.

In all the newsroom placed in 17 categories, including six firsts, five seconds and six third-place awards.