Roanoke Times office building listed for sale

The downtown Roanoke office building that’s been home to The Roanoke Times for more than a century is for sale.

The $6.07 million listing by Waldvogel Commercial Properties includes the main office at 201 Campbell Ave. S.W. and the connected distribution center building across Salem Avenue directly to the north, encompassing 121,319 square feet of space on 2.48 acres of two full city blocks.

Roanoke Times Publisher Andy Bruns said the newspaper remains committed to maintaining its position as the local market leader for news.

“As part of our company’s business transformation process, we are constantly evaluating the benefit of various economic transactions, including the sale of property,” Bruns said. “As you would expect, we will work with our managers and staff during any periods of transition to ensure minimal disruption to our operation.”