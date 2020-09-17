 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke Times photographer earns Virginia Press Association honor
0 comments

Roanoke Times photographer earns Virginia Press Association honor

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
MG VT RU Baseball action 022619

This photograph by Matt Gentry earned a Best in Show in the 2019 Virginia Press Association contest. The caption: Jonah Seagears (37) of Virginia Tech reaches for home plate while being tagged by Radford University catcher Kyle Butler (9) in the second inning at English Field Tuesday. Truly a game of inches, Seagears was ruled safe and Virginia Tech went on to win the game 8-7.

 MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times

Roanoke Times photographer Matt Gentry has earned a Best in Show award in the 2019 Virginia Press Association contest.

The award, announced Thursday as part of the association's 2019 Best of the Best awards presentation, honored Gentry for a photo from a Radford-Virginia Tech baseball game last spring. Said the judges: “I couldn’t wait to read the cutline to see the outcome. The suspense was real. Great work.”

Gentry, who has been with The Roanoke Times since 1999, said, “It is a great honor to be recognized by my peers in this manner. I won this award because of the support of the people around me.”

Other specialty award recipients announced Thursday by VPA included The Bristol Herald Courier, which was named the recipient of the 2019 Journalistic Integrity and Community Service Award for its investigative series “Critical Mass,” which focused on the issue of jail overcrowding. The newspaper also earned a Best in Show writing award for the work.

+1 
Matt Gentry

Matt Gentry

 The Roanoke Times
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: New platform hopes to deliver help for Blacksburg restaurants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert