Roanoke Times photographer earns Virginia Press Association honor

Roanoke Times photographer Matt Gentry has earned a Best in Show award in the 2019 Virginia Press Association contest.
The award, announced Thursday as part of the association's 2019 Best of the Best awards presentation, honored Gentry for a photo from a Radford-Virginia Tech baseball game last spring. Said the judges: “I couldn’t wait to read the cutline to see the outcome. The suspense was real. Great work.”
Gentry, who has been with The Roanoke Times since 1999, said, “It is a great honor to be recognized by my peers in this manner. I won this award because of the support of the people around me.”
Other specialty award recipients announced Thursday by VPA included The Bristol Herald Courier, which was named the recipient of the 2019 Journalistic Integrity and Community Service Award for its investigative series “Critical Mass,” which focused on the issue of jail overcrowding. The newspaper also earned a Best in Show writing award for the work.
