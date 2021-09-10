Roanoke Times readers share their memories of 9/11

My office was located 20 minutes from Newark airport and planes flew over the office all the time. Some employees I worked with going to the trade center to move coin vaults. I heard on the radio that the trade center was hit by a plane. I called my guys not to go there but they went. They helped all day and night and couldn't leave New York City. They said they have never seen something so devestating. The FBI came and my guys brought coins from the vaults to my office. The coins were bellowed and the ashes were all over them. I still have copies of the drawings of the vaults and a container of the coins that we were given. I have them sealed in plastic bags because I don't know the contents of the dust covering them. I went to the site the next day with my boss and just couldn't believe what I saw. The odor was awful and I had to go sit in the car it was so bad. Each year on 9/11 brings back all those awful memories. We lost one of our part-time workers who was on the last fire truck going over. Still have his T-shirt with 911 on it.