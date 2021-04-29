Roanoke Times staff honored for coverage of COVID-19 pandemic

Current and former journalists for The Roanoke Times were honored this week by the Virginia Press Association with two dozen awards for their work in 2020, including a staff entry for coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press association conducted its annual awards ceremony virtually for a second consecutive year, announcing the honors over the course of four days ending Thursday.

Photojournalist Heather Rousseau garnered five individual awards and shared a sixth honor.

The Times, which competes with larger daily newspapers in Richmond, Norfolk and Newport News, received 24 awards for writing, photography and video, design and data journalism.

Among them is a first place general news writing award for a package of stories about of the pandemic. The judges described the work as “exceptional reporting. This is more than reporting on COVID-19. This is well-planned coverage of a once-in-lifetime event. A good variety of stories from hospitals, to drive-in restaurants, to religious services.”

Reporters who wrote or contributed to stories in the entry included Luanne Rife, Yann Ranaivo, Matt Chittum, Claire Mitzel, Su Clauson-Wicker, Henri Gendreau and Casey Fabris. Rife wrote five of the 10 articles in the entry.