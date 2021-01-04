Roanoke to consider banning guns from municipal building

Past city councils had requested that the General Assembly allow the city to ban guns from the municipal building and from council meetings, but Republican majorities in Richmond blocked gun-related bills.

Another push for the law happened in a legislative special session called after a mass shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building in May 2019 left 12 people dead. GOP legislators adjourned the special session after 90 minutes without taking action.

Four months later, Democrats won a majority in the Senate, two years after winning the House of Delegates and governor's mansion. In the 2020 session, several restrictions on guns were passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam, including the law that gives localities the ability to ban firearms on city property.

The council is not required to hold a public hearing before considering an ordinance that would ban guns from the municipal building, but Lea said that city leaders should hear the views of citizens before voting whether or not to approve such a move.

“We think it’s always right to hear from our public before we take action of this type,” the mayor said. “Some will vehemently oppose [a ban], but that’s the way we govern, by giving everybody a chance to air their views.”