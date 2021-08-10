Roanoke to offer rewards for tips in gun violence cases

Confronted by a string of shootings in which witnesses and even victims were reluctant to talk with police, Roanoke leaders are rolling out a reward fund as part of an effort to combat a rising tide of gun violence.

“People must not be able to get away with shooting and harming and killing others,” Mayor Sherman Lea said Tuesday, flanked by police, prosecutors, federal authorities and community partners.

“That has to stop,” he pleaded. “If you see something, if you know something, you must say something.”

The new fund, created with support from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice, initially will be stocked with $50,000.

It will pay up to $10,000, depending on the severity of the crime involved, for a tip that leads to an arrest and a conviction in a gun violence case.

The source of a tip will be kept confidential, officials stressed, and authorities can help keep people safe.

Investigators are sensitive to people’s fears, said police Chief Sam Roman, but can provide protection in many ways, including working with federal partners.