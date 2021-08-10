Roanoke to offer rewards for tips in gun violence cases

Confronted by a string of shootings in which witnesses and even victims were reluctant to talk with police, Roanoke leaders are rolling out a reward fund as part of an effort to combat a rising tide of gun violence.
“People must not be able to get away with shooting and harming and killing others,” Mayor Sherman Lea said Tuesday, flanked by police, prosecutors, federal authorities and community partners.
“That has to stop,” he pleaded. “If you see something, if you know something, you must say something.”
The new fund, created with support from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice, initially will be stocked with $50,000.
It will pay up to $10,000, depending on the severity of the crime involved, for a tip that leads to an arrest and a conviction in a gun violence case.
The source of a tip will be kept confidential, officials stressed, and authorities can help keep people safe.
Investigators are sensitive to people’s fears, said police Chief Sam Roman, but can provide protection in many ways, including working with federal partners.
The chief said he’s hopeful that the reward fund will help spur new leads and breakthroughs. “Oftentimes, it is just that little, small piece of information that can make the difference in a huge way for a case,” he said.
Tuesday’s step comes after a weekend that saw three people wounded, one seriously, in separate shootings around the city.
In each case, authorities said a lack of victim cooperation was a stumbling block in their efforts to learn what happened. In one instance, where the victim got to the hospital on their own, investigators are still working to uncover where the shooting took place.
A reluctance to cooperate has been cited as a recurring challenge as Roanoke and communities nationwide grapple with a surge in gun violence that began last year and has continued to grow in 2021.
So far this year, the city has seen 41 gunshot wounds, including nine homicides. That is well above where it stood at this point last year, when 31 gunshot wounds, including four homicides, had been recorded.
Similar jumps in gunfire numbers are unfolding in cities from coast to coast. Over the July 4 weekend nationwide, Lea said, 516 people were injured by guns and 180 people were killed.
“Gun violence is a national crisis with a local impact,” he declared.
The reward fund, a new initiative for Roanoke, is one part of a larger, broad-reaching approach the city is taking to curb gun violence, officials added.
The police have seized more than 25 illegal guns in recent weeks in their push to tackle the problem, Roman said.
And the city recently secured a $500,000 grant to hire a three-person team focused on youth outreach and gang violence prevention. Hiring for that team is underway now, with the application window open until Aug. 17.
The mayor said city leaders also will be exploring ways to put a chunk of their federal aid under the American Rescue Plan toward anti-violence work.
“We’re going all out on this,” Lea said. “It’s no-holds-barred. ... We’re committed, and we want to make sure that we let the bad guys know that we’re going to get you. We’re going to get you.”