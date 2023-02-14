Virginia announced $15.7-million to build laboratories on South Jefferson Street in Roanoke for biotechnology company development on Tuesday.

A news release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office said four new life sciences initiatives, including the one in Roanoke, will "bring jobs and opportunity across the commonwealth and further our position as a national leader in these business sectors."

The Roanoke project, to be located in an existing building at 1030 Jefferson St. S.E., will combine the efforts of the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, Virginia Western Community College and Carilion Clinic.

Health care and consumer products corporation Johnson & Johnson will provide services to companies at the location through its virtual residency program which includes expert mentoring, programming and resources.

