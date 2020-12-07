Roanoke undertaker says Tweet on multiple new COVID deaths each day opened eyes

"Extremely challenging and depressing for myself and our entire staff to walk into work every morning and see not one, but multiple new COVID deaths that occurred overnight. I've worked here for 44 years and have never seen such a tragedy.” – Sammy Oakey in a Friday Tweet.

Sammy Oakey didn’t have any idea his Tweet would gain so much traction on Twitter and that it would be shared among Facebook friends who ask if it is true. Are that many people in the Roanoke Valley dying daily of COVID-19?

“It really did open a lot of eyes and let people see that this is really happening right here in our community and we are facing a very serious situations,” Oakey said Monday.

As president of Oakey’s and its six chapels across the valley, Oakey each morning looks at the new deaths.

“Every day anymore we are coming in to see not one, but sometimes two or three COVID positive cases, and that used to not be the case. Now we are seeing them over and over and over,” he said. “We are having difficulties logistically keeping up with things, and emotionally. We are having to be with families that are just shattered.”

Oakey’s has handled arrangements for 104 people who had the disease.