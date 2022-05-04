Roanoke urban garden cultivating 'food and mood'

Dirt was flying on Wednesday in Roanoke as representatives from the Harvest Collective laid soil for the base of a new youth-focused garden near the Lansdowne Park residential complex.

Davey Stewards, the Harvest Collective’s founder, said he’s been anxious to install a larger garden in the area since 2018, when he built a small version in the Villages at Lincoln, a Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) site.

“We started a small garden on tarps and in buckets that year,” Stewards said. “We kind of led the youth there in that neighborhood to grow some tomatoes and some eggplants and zucchinis.”

Stewards got in touch with Gregg Goodman, RRHA’s director of community services, who secured funding for a larger garden from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission.

“That went into supporting this garden here,” Stewards said. “Over the winter time, I talked to Shawn Jadrnicek with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, who was able to provide even more funding for the garden.”

Jadrnicek said the cooperative’s healthy community action team received some grant funds through the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth.

“With that money, we’re supporting this wonderful community garden, where they’re going to do a lot of youth programming,” he said. “It’s really exciting to see it come together.”

Jadrnicek said the budget for the project — including the costs of fencing, an automatic irrigation system and landscape fabric — is about $5,000.

“It’s basically designed to be this really low-maintenance garden project,” Jadrnicek said. “It’s going to be a great demonstration of a community garden that doesn’t require as much maintenance as some of the other community gardens.”

Stewards said there are only two other large gardens in the northwest quadrant of the city. Down the hill from the new RRHA youth garden, at the corner of Salem Turnpike and 24th Street Northwest, sits the “Growing Goodwill Garden.”

“We anticipate that a lot of the youth that will end up coming [to the RRHA garden] will be the children of the gardeners there,” Stewards said. “It could be that those gardeners end up leading the initiative to harvest.”

The other large garden, Lick Run Community Farm, is on 10th Street Northwest.

“It’s not necessarily planned to be a community farm,” Stewards said. But the farm and the Harvest Collective have plans to involve community members in a perennial management project on site.

“When I say perennials, I mean fruit trees and berry bushes,” Stewards said. “We’re going to lead a community project to educate on that installation, and then install it with people.”

Stewards is also the community gardens manager for the Local Environment Agriculture Project (LEAP). He said LEAP has planned to host “mobile market” stops at the new Lansdowne garden the first and third Mondays of each month. The stops will give youth an opportunity to sell their farm products.

The Harvest Collective is being paid as the youth garden’s contractor. Stewards said the money the collective raises from the installation will be set aside for the founding of Roanoke’s first compost facility.

“I’ve been founding the Harvest Collective for a long time now, and it became apparent that we were the best group to come in and build the garden, so that’s why we’re here doing this,” Stewards said. “We’ll likely continue coming to the garden to lead harvest days in the summertime and the fall.”

The garden’s soil won’t be able to host plants until August.

“We will be taking black tarps — big silage tarp — and we’re going to be putting it over top of the whole garden probably until about August. Then we will be pulling that up and planting in the actual soil that you see us putting down now,” Stewards said. “But before that, we’re going to plant in buckets, just like we did in 2018, so the youth can grow some tomatoes and peppers this summer time.”

Next to the garden sits the old Melrose library. Steph Parsley, an RRHA family self-sufficiency coordinator, said it is being transformed into a new EnVision Center.

“It is going to be a wrap-around experience with a structured schedule with our community providers to allow residents that need to come in to have a one-stop shop feeling,” Parsley said.

The center will feature classrooms for financial literacy training, a computer lab for job searching, a kitchen for cooking classes and quiet spaces to promote mental wellness. Renovations are expected to wrap up this summer.

“There’s culinary classes that are going to be here, and STEM classes, and they’re all going to utilize the garden, too,” Stewards said. “There’s a number of different programs that are already in place.”

CommUNITY ARTS-reach, a Roanoke organization committed to preserving African American artistic expression, will provide some of that programming this summer.

“They’re planning to integrate and weave art projects into the fence line,” Stewards said.

“It’s a good opportunity to get our youth involved and just have them have access to something that they might not typically think that they can get involved in,” Parsley said. “It’s a good opportunity for us to work with other areas, such as the arts, and mental wellness, and cooking. It’s just such a neat opportunity to be able to focus on those things.”

“It’s important to develop good eating habits with the youth,” Jadrnicek said. “From my experience, if the youth have the opportunity to grow their own food, they’re more likely to try out those vegetables and develop those eating habits.”

Antonio Stovall, a city youth and gang violence prevention outreach worker and holistic health practitioner, said nutrition has a direct impact on youth behavior.

“Food and mood go hand in hand,” Stovall said. “The brain and the gut are one, are interconnected. Once you start putting more nourishing foods in your body, it instantly starts to have an impact on your mood, which will also impact your behavior and how you relate to other human beings.”

The violence prevention outreach worker said that while Roanoke provides its youth with a plethora of after-school programs, those programs won’t work as long as participants are showing up improperly fueled.

“We have to make sure they’re getting access to nourishing foods, because all that other stuff is great, and it’s amazing, and it works," Stovall said. “However, if we’re not nourishing their bodies in their minds, they're not going to be happy when they go to these after school programs. They’re not going to be happy when they’re learning these new skills. They’re not going to be able to concentrate. They’re not going to be able to focus, because they’re not getting the proper nourishment.”

Stovall described parts of the city as food deserts, where kids have access to convenience stores but not fresh produce.

“In my neighborhood, we just go to the corner store to get a hot dog or hamburger or some chips,” Stovall said.

Stovall works part-time as a teacher at William Fleming High School. He said he sometimes takes students to Earth Fare, an organic supermarket on Franklin Road Southwest, to provide them with a “different perspective.”

“Their mind is blown as soon as they walk into these stores,” Stovall said. “They not only feel a difference, but they smell, they see. They see actual fresh organic produce. And their eyes start to light up.”

Stovall said RRHA’s community garden will provide youth with access to healthier food options.

“In the black community, a lot of people are starting to wake up to that connection, when it comes to food and mood, nutrition and behavior. We’re starting to wake up to it,” Stovall said. “But I think that we really need to start to put more effort into providing healthier options to our youth. Because that’s how a lot of the healing is going to come.”

