Roanoke vaccination clinics fill up within hours, as demand continues to outpace supply

Carilion and the local health departments are also partnering on Friday to vaccinate 2,000 Roanoke Valley teachers.

“The plan is to continue to host and co-host events like this at large centers. As for the specific dates and times, I can’t nail those down until we see our supplies,” he said.

“There is not a magical supply of vaccine that is going to suddenly emerge,” Morrow said, but the partnership puts in place structure to register and vaccinate people quickly as more becomes available. Demand for the vaccine has far outpaced supplies since more essential workers and older people became eligible to roll up their sleeves.

“This is the beginning. We are just over one week into that expanded group. We really need people to be patient and kind, but also to have hope. More vaccine will be coming every week and with every week more of us will be vaccinated,” she said. “The more people who are vaccinated, the more protected our community is. With all the frustration, at the end of the day, every week we will have more and more of our community members protected, and that is our ultimate goal.”

Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, had a similar message during her weekly news briefing. She just can’t get as many doses as she needs and as she has the capability to give out.