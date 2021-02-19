Roanoke vaccine clinics still planned, despite weather-related delays

While winter weather is causing delays of vaccine shipments into Virginia, clinics scheduled for next week in Roanoke should go off as planned.

“We are very hopeful that we will receive the vaccine that we need on Monday, but of course we are going to need people to be flexible if that’s not the case,” Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said Friday during a media briefing.

The Virginia Department of Health said Thursday that the state was seeing delays in shipments this week because of the two major winter storms.

Morrow said that the Pfizer shipment arrived but not the Moderna doses, and that officials were able to shift supplies to cover this week’s clinics.

With just-in-time deliveries of the vaccine, there is less flexibility to cover clinics at the start of the week. Morrow said the worst-case scenario is that the shipments will be delayed until Tuesday, the first clinic of the week.

She also spoke about the emergence of variants of the coronavirus. The one first discovered in South Africa was confirmed in the health department's Southwest region on Thursday.