Roanoke Valley awarded $760,000 in roadway safety federal grant funds

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $760,000 to the Roanoke area to implement roadway safety action plans.

The department announced Wednesday that it had awarded 18 Virginia communities with funding through the Safe Street and Roads for All Grant Program, or SS4A.

The city of Roanoke received $480,000 for its action plan, and Roanoke County received $280,000 for an action plan that includes upgrades in the town of Vinton and Botetourt County, according to the transportation department website.

SS4A has provided a total $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects across the Unites States.

“The competitive grant program, established by President Biden’s historic infrastructure law, provides $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and Tribal initiatives — from redesigned roads to better sidewalks and crosswalks — to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways,” a transportation department press release said Wednesday.

A data visualization tool launched Tuesday by the federal department identifies Roanoke and Roanoke County as localities with a “below average” roadway fatality concentration level compared to other U.S. counties.

“Since 2016, the average U.S. county experienced 59 roadway fatalities,” the tool explains. Between 2016 and 2020, the tool reports, the city of Roanoke recorded 46 fatal crashes. Roanoke County, including the town of Vinton and excluding the city of Salem, recorded 30.

But the tool also identifies the Williamson Road area of Roanoke’s northeast quadrant as a “historically disadvantaged” community that recorded eight fatal crashes that involved pedestrians between 2016 and 2020.

The transportation department’s $7 million investment in Virginia comes “as traffic fatalities reached a 16-year high in 2021, and preliminary data indicates will remain near those levels in 2022,” Wednesday’s press release said. “In addition, traffic crashes are costly to American society.”

A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration study published in January reports that “motor vehicle crashes cost American society $340 billion in 2019.

“We face a national emergency on our roadways, and it demands urgent action,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in the press release. “We are proud that these grants will directly support hundreds of communities as they prepare steps that are proven to make roadways safer and save lives.”

The SS4A grants “assist communities that do not currently have a roadway safety plan in place to reduce roadway fatalities, laying the groundwork for a comprehensive set of actions,” the department’s press release said.

Another funding opportunity worth $1.1 billion is expected to be released in April, the department said.