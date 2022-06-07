Roanoke Valley COVID-19 cases decline, transmission levels lower

COVID-19 cases in the Roanoke Valley dipped this week after a recent surge caused community transmission to reach a high level.

All localities in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts have dropped beneath the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s high level. Covington, Roanoke, Salem and Roanoke County are now at a medium transmission level. Alleghany, Botetourt and Craig counties are at a low level.

The CDC uses three indicators to determine COVID-19 community levels: the number of people admitted to the hospital with coronavirus in the last seven days, percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by someone with COVID-19 and the number of new cases in the last week.

At all levels, people are encouraged to stay up to date on vaccines, test if symptoms are present and follow recommendations for isolation and quarantine. At the medium level, community settings like schools and workplaces should enhance their cleaning and prevention procedures.

Health district director Cynthia Morrow said Tuesday she is cautiously optimistic that the recent surge peaked before everyone expected — meaning people could have built up immunity to avoid a larger surge this summer.

Case counts are still high — almost 600 cases in the district this week — but they are trending down. New hospitalizations are lower than the last two weeks and wastewater and syndromic surveillance are trending in the right direction, Morrow said.

“But of course, COVID has continued to surprise us every step of the way,” she said. “We really have to have humility when it comes to this virus and know that it is just unpredictably unpredictable.”

Gatherings for Memorial Day weekend may also increase case counts, but health district directors aren’t sure of the exact effect it might have given vaccination and immunity levels in the community.

A ruling from the Food and Drug Administration on vaccinations for children under 5 is expected to come next week. Local health districts must wait until the FDA, the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health recommend the vaccines before they can start administering them.

Morrow said the health department will be ready to give out those vaccines as soon as the recommendations are given. Parents can also work with pharmacies and doctor’s offices to vaccinate their children against COVID-19.

