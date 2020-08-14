Roanoke Valley delegation backs Melissa Friedman for vacant judgeship

Roanoke Valley legislators are backing Roanoke attorney Melissa Friedman for a vacancy on the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, but it’s unclear if the General Assembly will hold judicial elections at the upcoming special session.
A seat on the bench in the 23rd Judicial District, which covers Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem, opened after the General Assembly elevated Judge Onzlee Ware to the Roanoke Circuit Court earlier this year.
The General Assembly is reconvening in Richmond on Tuesday to consider the budget and other matters. How the session will go is unclear. The House of Delegates may conduct its business virtually, with lawmakers at home.
Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he hopes the legislature will hold elections.
He said the Senate is prepared to do so, but he said it’s less certain if the House will do so as well. Typically, judicial candidates come before a panel of legislators for an in-person interview, and then the full legislature elects the judges.
Edwards and Del. Joe Lindsey, D-Norfolk, the chairman of the House Courts of Justice Judicial Subcommittee, wrote a joint letter to Roanoke Circuit Judge David Carson on Aug. 6 asking the circuit court judges to appoint Friedman to the bench.
Virginia Circuit Courts can make interim judicial appointments if vacancies occur when the General Assembly is not in session.
“The Special Session of the General Assembly may not engage in judicial selection; for this reason, we are requesting that the Circuit Court Judges make an interim appointment at this time with the understanding that the General Assembly will elect her to a full term in the Regular Session in January 2021,” the letter reads.
Roanoke Valley Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Edwards and Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, on Aug. 13 expressing their support for Friedman and a desire to elect her during the special session.
“Roanoke Valley Republican legislators hope to fulfill the legislature’s responsibility of electing a JDR judge to serve the Roanoke Valley,” Suetterlein said Friday. “All four of us have formally communicated our intent to support Melissa Friedman’s nomination at the special session. She’s a qualified attorney and we hope that the legislature can quickly fulfill this responsibility by electing her.”
Friedman, of Anderson & Friedman, graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Law and has practiced in the Roanoke area, with a concentration in criminal defense, since 1988.
Friedman has come recommended by the Roanoke Bar Association in the past for a previous vacancy.
“Everyone loves her, and I think she would be a great judge,” Edwards said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.