Roanoke Valley delegation backs Melissa Friedman for vacant judgeship

Roanoke Valley legislators are backing Roanoke attorney Melissa Friedman for a vacancy on the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, but it’s unclear if the General Assembly will hold judicial elections at the upcoming special session.

A seat on the bench in the 23rd Judicial District, which covers Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem, opened after the General Assembly elevated Judge Onzlee Ware to the Roanoke Circuit Court earlier this year.

The General Assembly is reconvening in Richmond on Tuesday to consider the budget and other matters. How the session will go is unclear. The House of Delegates may conduct its business virtually, with lawmakers at home.

Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he hopes the legislature will hold elections.

He said the Senate is prepared to do so, but he said it’s less certain if the House will do so as well. Typically, judicial candidates come before a panel of legislators for an in-person interview, and then the full legislature elects the judges.