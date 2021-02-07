Roanoke Valley dog to play in Puppy Bowl XVII

Super Bowl Sunday is football-centric, but it’s also for puppy lovers. The annual Puppy Bowl, a simulated football game played among dogs and broadcast on Animal Planet, has built a niche for prime cuteness.
This year’s version will feature a Roanoke Valley canine — Marshall, a deaf Boston terrier.
The 8-month-old, black-and-white fellow is a recent transplant to Chris and Christina Lee’s home near Salem, where he is part of a six-pup pack of rescue dogs.
The Lees will be watching on Sunday, like everyone else interested in doggy hijinks. Marshall and the other pups prerecorded the game.
“Marshall is a great fit for the Puppy Bowl as he is incredibly athletic and energetic, and loves his toys,” Chris Lee, a math professor at Roanoke College, wrote in an email exchange. “As the goal of the game is to grab toys and run them into the end zone, we have a feeling he did pretty well. But, as we couldn’t be there for the filming due to COVID travel restrictions, we are waiting along with everyone else to see how he plays!”
They already know that Marshall is among the favorites online. Discovery, home of many lifestyle channels that include Animal Planet, hosted a “Most Pupular” contest at Discovery.com. By press time, little Marshall had scampered through a 16-dog competition and was in the final round, where he was up against Tank, a Rottweiler/Boxer mix from Mississippi.
Wednesday was the final day of voting, and Animal Planet will announce the winner on Sunday.
The Lees credit Marshall’s strong showing, in part, to folks who follow their nonprofit organization, Deaf Dogs Rock. Christina and Chris Lee started the organization in 2012, to promote the care and well-being of deaf dogs, according to their website, deafdogsrock.com.
Deaf Dogs Rock educates people about adoption, care and training, and it provides financial support for shelter, medical needs and transportation. Its website features a national resource for owners and prospective owners, as well as the shelters and rescues that house adoptable deaf dogs, according to the site.
That’s a fit with the Puppy Bowl’s mission.
“Puppy Bowl celebrates adoptable pups in all their cuteness and showcases the incredible shelters and rescues, as well as their staffers, who dedicate their lives to helping animals find their loving homes,” a news release at Discovery.com reads.
The big game has a 100% adoption rate, according to the news release. This year, 22 shelters and rescue organizations from nine states brought 70 pups to New York, to play for “Team Ruff” and “Team Fluff,” according to the release. Marshall is on “Team Fluff.”
“It is wonderful that the Puppy Bowl focuses on rescue dogs, helping to spread the word that they are wonderful additions to your family,” Chris Lee wrote. “Our organization, Deaf Dogs Rock, has a large community (75,000+ on Facebook), and they are all rooting for deaf dog Marshall in the Puppy Bowl.”
Marshall came to the Lees via a partner organization, Fluvanna County-based Green Dogs Unleashed. That special needs-centric rescue group placed five adoptable pups in this year’s Puppy Bowl, according to its website.
Deaf Dogs Rock works with “partner rescues” nationwide but is most closely associated with Green Dogs Unleashed, Chris Lee wrote.
“We financially sponsor the care of deaf dogs in need, getting them placed in our partner rescues as they await forever homes,” he wrote. “When Marshall needed to be rehomed as a 10-week old pup, we sponsored him into GDU.”
Green Dogs’ director Erika Proctor submits at least three puppies per year to Puppy Bowl producers.
“It is pretty competitive, and this year Marshall was one of the puppies selected,” Lee wrote. “They are looking for rescue dogs with a good story and especially like including special needs pups. We had decided to add Marshall to our own personal family, so after he traveled to New York for three days of filming we adopted him, and he joined our pack of six pups.”
The Lees were boxer fans, and their first deaf boxer, Nitro, inspired them to create their organization. They adopted their first Boston terrier a few years ago and found the breed to be a lot like small boxers — “just a loving, fun and playful dog,” Lee wrote.
“When Marshall became available for adoption, it just felt right to add him to our family. We are always looking for a dog with that special personality to be a spokespup for deaf dogs as we are out and about, and Marshall is perfect. He quickly fit in with our other dogs.”
Puppy Bowl XVII was shot months ago, and with COVID-19 restrictions, even Green Dogs Unleashed could not be there. GDU teamed with a New York-based rescue that could watch Marshall during three days of filming, Lee wrote. Of the 70 canines that made the trip, 16 were selected for the show’s “starting lineup.”
“Marshall was clearly a hit, as after filming, the producers followed up by sending a camera crew down to Virginia to film more backstory and reached out to us for information as his adoptive family,” he wrote.
The Lees are certain that Marshall enjoyed his experience.
“If there is a toy involved, Marshall had fun,” he wrote. “He loves playing with other dogs, so the Puppy Bowl is a perfect venue for him. We wish the times were different and we could have a large watch party!”