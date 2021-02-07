Roanoke Valley dog to play in Puppy Bowl XVII

Super Bowl Sunday is football-centric, but it’s also for puppy lovers. The annual Puppy Bowl, a simulated football game played among dogs and broadcast on Animal Planet, has built a niche for prime cuteness.

This year’s version will feature a Roanoke Valley canine — Marshall, a deaf Boston terrier.

The 8-month-old, black-and-white fellow is a recent transplant to Chris and Christina Lee’s home near Salem, where he is part of a six-pup pack of rescue dogs.

The Lees will be watching on Sunday, like everyone else interested in doggy hijinks. Marshall and the other pups prerecorded the game.

“Marshall is a great fit for the Puppy Bowl as he is incredibly athletic and energetic, and loves his toys,” Chris Lee, a math professor at Roanoke College, wrote in an email exchange. “As the goal of the game is to grab toys and run them into the end zone, we have a feeling he did pretty well. But, as we couldn’t be there for the filming due to COVID travel restrictions, we are waiting along with everyone else to see how he plays!”