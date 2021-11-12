Roanoke Valley families try to recover after hepatitis A outbreak causes 3 deaths, 52 infections

Famous Anthony’s attorneys declined a request to interview the restaurant’s owner or answer any further questions due to pending litigation.

Hepatitis A is vaccine preventable. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has licensed two hepatitis A vaccines and one combination vaccine that protects against both Hepatitis A and B. The first vaccine was licensed in 1995, and since then, rates of hepatitis A have declined dramatically in the U.S. Since 2006, the hepatitis A vaccine has been recommended for all children at age one and is sometimes required by schools. But this means many adults have not been vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified unprecedented widespread outbreaks of hepatitis A in the U.S. in 2016. Since then, more than 40,000 cases have been reported and at least 400 deaths. Many of the cases have been among people who are the most at risk, including those who use drugs or people who are experiencing homelessness.

Morrow said the district has seen an uptick in vaccines since the local outbreak and vaccinated as many as 45 people in one day.