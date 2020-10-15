Roanoke Valley fire departments maintain vigilance as pandemic wears on

“These steps and protocols have enabled us to continue to deliver essential services to the community without interruption for more than six months. The safety of our employees and the general public remains our most important concern.”

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue said variances in its staffing have been driven less by COVID-19 diagnoses — which Chief Steve Simon said have been small in number — and more by people put in precautionary quarantines due to potential exposures outside of work.

The county fire department needs a minimum staffing roster of about 51 people per day. In recent months, Simon said it hasn’t been unusual to be one to three people short. The department draws on overtime to help bridge the gap and has at times put equipment out of service for a day.

All fire stations have remained in operation, Simon said, and all have had at least one ambulance staffed throughout. Response times have remained steady, he said.

First responders began changing procedures and adopting stricter protocols from the start of the pandemic. Those measures have evolved over the months.