Roanoke Valley fire departments maintain vigilance as pandemic wears on

Salem Fire-EMS is managing an outbreak of COVID-19 after five of its first responders tested positive for the virus within about two weeks.
The cluster appears to be stabilizing, but city officials said they continue to be vigilant and closely monitor conditions.
A facility must be free of COVID-19 for four weeks, or two potential incubation periods, before an outbreak is considered cleared, according to the state health department.
The firefighters affected all had mild cases, said Chief John Prillaman. Three recently returned to duty after recovering and completing the federal- and state-directed isolation period. Two are poised to return next week.
Neighboring agencies in Roanoke and Roanoke County also have faced the virus’s effects.
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue said it’s seen a small number of cases over the past six months. All were traced to exposures outside of work, officials said. The county said it didn’t have a firm internal tally as the sources were not job-related. In some cases, the person hadn’t been back to work between their exposure and symptom development.
Roanoke Fire-EMS did not report department figures, citing a city policy. The city manager’s office said Roanoke, across all departments, had seen about 45 cases among its approximately 1,700 employees since March. It would not break that number down by department.
A spokeswoman cited privacy concerns when asked about the reason for the policy.
There is no universal standard for public disclosure from government employers on COVID-19 case statistics. Both the Roanoke and Roanoke County fire departments said they haven’t had an outbreak, which is defined as two or more cases that can be traced to a common exposure.
In Salem, Prillaman said both the fire department and health authorities responded quickly when the first case was diagnosed. State contact tracers were at work within an hour.
“They were excellent,” he said. “We were able to put our people on quarantine as quickly as possible to prevent the spread.”
While five staffers ended up testing positive, the department had a peak of 17 people out quarantining and getting tested during the response. That is a substantial chunk of the agency’s 70 full-time and 20 part-time uniformed responders.
Staffers were rearranged, pulled overtime and in some cases volunteered to postpone vacation days to ensure that the city’s three fire stations could remain in service, said Prillaman, who also picked up field shifts to pitch in.
“It’s been pretty incredible what our employees have done to get us through this,” he said. “Everybody stepped up.”
One ambulance had to be taken out of service for a day due to the staffing shortage, he said. A mutual aid partner, Roanoke, was alerted in case calls had to be referred, but that was never needed.
Officials said no danger of public exposure was found due in part to the heightened PPE precautions that first responders had been using since the onset of the pandemic.
In Roanoke, Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback said a fire station was closed for cleaning overnight after a staffer reported feeling ill. The employee later tested negative for the virus.
It did not disrupt call responses, Hoback said. A spokeswoman noted that the department is already accustomed to shifting resources and crews to accommodate routine scheduling demands like training.
The Roanoke department has been able to preserve staffing, officials said. A minimum daily roster of 64 people is needed by the agency. It’s currently averaging 68 to 69 people on duty per day.
While the department wouldn’t share its COVID-19 numbers, a statement said it does not expect to be immune from the virus’s effects.
“As an organization of more than 300 with constant interaction with the general public, it is anticipated that even with the many safety protocols put in place we are unable to completely avoid cases of COVID-19 within our organization,” it read.
“These steps and protocols have enabled us to continue to deliver essential services to the community without interruption for more than six months. The safety of our employees and the general public remains our most important concern.”
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue said variances in its staffing have been driven less by COVID-19 diagnoses — which Chief Steve Simon said have been small in number — and more by people put in precautionary quarantines due to potential exposures outside of work.
The county fire department needs a minimum staffing roster of about 51 people per day. In recent months, Simon said it hasn’t been unusual to be one to three people short. The department draws on overtime to help bridge the gap and has at times put equipment out of service for a day.
All fire stations have remained in operation, Simon said, and all have had at least one ambulance staffed throughout. Response times have remained steady, he said.
First responders began changing procedures and adopting stricter protocols from the start of the pandemic. Those measures have evolved over the months.
Salem said it scrutinized its stations again after the recent outbreak. Crews, who work together in 24-hour rotations, will now eat in shifts to facilitate social distancing. Daily shift changes were streamlined to get people in and out faster with less overlap.
The fire stations also recently received electrostatic sanitizing sprayers, ordered months ago, that will make it easier to thoroughly disinfect spaces.
Roanoke said it’s adopted similar equipment that staff built by adapting compressed air sprayers.
Roanoke County started offering on-site testing kits for all employees.
Health screenings, twice-daily temperature checks, masking and other precautions are standard across the fire departments.
All three fire chiefs echoed health authorities by urging the community to remain vigilant and not give into pandemic fatigue.
“We can’t let our guard down,” Prillaman said.
