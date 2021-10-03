Roanoke Valley Greenways debuts McAfee Knob connector, new coordinator

The Catawba Greenway debuted an expanded hiking trail in Roanoke County last week, providing alternate access to an ever-popular, often overcrowded destination on the Appalachian Trail, just in time for autumn leaf season.
An expanded Catawba Greenway now boasts a 2.9-mile natural-surface trail loop and features convenient connection to the Appalachian Trail toward McAfee Knob, a highly trafficked outdoor destination plagued by overcrowding in recent years.
During a ribbon cutting, county officials said McAfee Knob hikers, who number as many as 70,000 annually, should take advantage of the new 25-space parking lot at the Catawba Greenway trailhead. Nobody wants another towing fiasco like the one last year, when county police ordered the removal of 18 cars parked illegally near the trailhead on Virginia 311.
New greenways coordinator talks trails
After last week's ribbon cutting, new Roanoke Valley Greenways Coordinator Frank Maguire said he yearned to give the fresh trail a saunter.
Problem is, he’s got a lot on his schedule as he settles into his new role in charge of the regional greenway network of paved and natural surface trails in Roanoke, Salem, Vinton, Botetourt and Roanoke County.
“In this work you do end up talking about trails more than you might want to be out on them,” Maguire said. “It’s about making them available for everyone else.”
Formerly trails and outdoor recreation director for the Pennsylvania Environmental Council, Maguire said he and his wife are still unpacking into to their new Raleigh Court residence. And he's still adjusting to the job.
"I've been in a role as an advocate for years. I first got involved in trail projects in the ’90s," Maguire said. "Now to be slightly on the other side and actually doing the implementation, that's going to be an interesting but exciting challenge for me."
One month into the job, Maguire is meeting government officials, touring outdoor assets across the Roanoke Valley and following as best as he can in the footsteps of his predecessor, who retired in June.
“Liz Belcher did a great job in this position, in many ways. I want to make sure that I keep the relationships that she built over the years,” Maguire said. “At the same time, I want to help to be the voice for new and bigger ideas about what's possible in connectivity, and how things can continue to improve in the region.”
Maguire, a longtime cyclist, is no stranger to the area. He said he first got involved organizing outdoor recreation as a volunteer for bicycle advocacy groups, including during the formation of the Roanoke-based Blue Ridge Off-Road Cyclists, a chapter of the International Mountain Biking Association.
“I’d spent a significant amount of time here and really liked the area,” Maguire said. “Regardless of the modality, my work is really focused on people having the best experience they can in a safe and inviting manner."
Conversations for added greenway connections are underway in Botetourt, Maguire said, and he said he is also looking forward to further expanding Tinker Creek Greenway in Vinton.
"Each of the jurisdictions have staff who focus on this work, who are thinking about how to complete the greenways every day," Maguire said. "There's a lot on the horizon that might seem far away, but really in this world, 24 to 36 months is almost tomorrow."
Even under new leadership, the mission of Roanoke Valley Greenways remains the same.
“The big thing is to connect the full Roanoke River Greenway, from basically Montgomery County and Wythe, all the way out to Explore Park,” Maguire said. “That’s on a realistic time horizon. There are still some challenges ahead, but it's not inconceivable to think that will be completed within a decade.”
The new Catawba Greenway trailhead can be accessed from Virginia Tech’s Catawba Sustainability Center at 5075 Catawba Creek Road. Pathfinders for Greenways contributed more than 3,000 volunteer hours toward the project from 38 people, according to a Roanoke County news release.
"I'm really looking forward to getting out in the woods, working with all the volunteers that are involved, and the staff at the various municipalities," Maguire said. “I hope to work with people to make sure that all these places are enjoyed responsibly and maintained for years to come, to the level that everybody has come to expect.”