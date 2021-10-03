Roanoke Valley Greenways debuts McAfee Knob connector, new coordinator

"Each of the jurisdictions have staff who focus on this work, who are thinking about how to complete the greenways every day," Maguire said. "There's a lot on the horizon that might seem far away, but really in this world, 24 to 36 months is almost tomorrow."

Even under new leadership, the mission of Roanoke Valley Greenways remains the same.

“The big thing is to connect the full Roanoke River Greenway, from basically Montgomery County and Wythe, all the way out to Explore Park,” Maguire said. “That’s on a realistic time horizon. There are still some challenges ahead, but it's not inconceivable to think that will be completed within a decade.”

The new Catawba Greenway trailhead can be accessed from Virginia Tech’s Catawba Sustainability Center at 5075 Catawba Creek Road. Pathfinders for Greenways contributed more than 3,000 volunteer hours toward the project from 38 people, according to a Roanoke County news release.

"I'm really looking forward to getting out in the woods, working with all the volunteers that are involved, and the staff at the various municipalities," Maguire said. “I hope to work with people to make sure that all these places are enjoyed responsibly and maintained for years to come, to the level that everybody has come to expect.”

