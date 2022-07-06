Roanoke Valley Libraries bid farewell to late fees

The Roanoke Valley Libraries Consortium is beginning a new chapter with the elimination of late fees.

The RVL has not charged late fees since sometime during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the move became official at the beginning of July after all of the governing bodies agreed to follow a growing trend nationally to eliminate them.

The libraries are funded by the respective governments, but the consortium works on issues such as sharing materials, and is made up of the libraries in Salem, Roanoke, Roanoke County and Botetourt County.

The move comes as other library systems around the country have seen positive results from eliminating fines.

“Chicago saw a 240% increase in return of materials within three weeks of implementing its fine-free policy in 2019,” according to a presentation given to the Salem City Council by the city’s library director, Ann Tripp.

More than two dozen localities in Virginia have already made the switch, and the new policy will give access back to 28,661 — or 14% — of citizens, according to Tripp’s presentation from earlier this year.

Under the old policy, more than $10 in fines would lock an individual's account.

Botetourt County was the first locality in the consortium to fully eliminate fines, doing so “early in the pandemic,” according to county officials.

Botetourt Library Director Julie Phillips wrote in an email in early May about the positive effects the new policy was having for citizens:

“The people who need our free materials the most are often the least able to return materials on time (transportation and other challenges) and the least able to afford paying even small fees. Children are most strongly affected. Removing overdue fines means that every citizen in Botetourt can borrow library materials freely.”

Phillips also noted the system her libraries have seen “no negative change in user behavior.”

“Just the opposite, in fact — our patrons are returning materials more promptly than in the past since they don’t have to face the embarrassment of paying overdue fines upon return or deal with the humiliation of explaining why they’ll be unable to pay right away,” she wrote.

Tripp also said in a recent press release the move is a positive one.

"We are pleased to be able to eliminate the financial stress of strict due dates," she said. "Patrons will continue to be charged for lost or damaged items, however, we trust the community will continue to return the items, and on-time, so others may enjoy access to the library collection."