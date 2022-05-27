Roanoke Valley localities back at high COVID-19 levels, masks recommended indoors

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upgraded multiple Roanoke Valley localities to a high COVID-19 community level this week.

Roanoke, Roanoke County and Botetourt County are now experiencing high community levels. Salem is in the medium level.

The local health department announced Friday it encourages people in communities with high levels to once again wear masks indoors.

The CDC uses three indicators to determine COVID-19 community levels: the number of people admitted to the hospital with coronavirus in the last seven days, percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by someone with COVID-19 and the number of new cases in the last week.

These indicators take into account the amount of severe disease in the community and the local hospital capacity.

At all levels, people are encouraged to stay up to date on vaccines, test if symptoms are present and follow recommendations for isolation and quarantine. At the medium level, community settings like schools and workplaces should enhance their cleaning and prevention procedures.

At a high level, the CDC recommends people wear masks indoors in public.

COVID-19 cases have been rising across the country for weeks as more transmissible strains of the omicron variant circulate. This past week, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts reported an increase of more than 600 cases.

Health district director Cynthia Morrow said cases are underreported.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg," she said in a briefing last week. "We know that there are so many more people who have access to home tests that these numbers of confirmed cases that go through the laboratory system are just a drop in the bucket."

Hospitalizations had been steady in recent weeks, but both hospitalizations and deaths lag behind after a surge in cases. The health district said this week that hospitalizations are once again increasing.

