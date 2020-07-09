Roanoke Valley NAACP chapters discuss disproportionate COVID-19 cases among Black, Hispanic populations

“Cases are on the rise in Franklin County and the rest of the district,” Bell said. “This is not happening at work, this is happening because people are leaving the community to vacation in hotspots. And also because we’ve relaxed enough to think we can have family picnics, and Mother’s Day and Fourth of July parties, which we should still be observing with masks and social distancing. And that’s very hard with the people we love.”

Similar disproportionate case numbers can be seen in the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts. In the Roanoke district, nearly one-third of confirmed cases come from Hispanic populations and at least 7% come from the Black community (though 42% of the 542 cases were not reported by race or ethnicity). In Alleghany, where 43% of cases were not reported by race or ethnicity, at least 12% of confirmed cases come from Hispanic and Latino communities and close to 3% are in the Black population.

Roanoke NAACP branch president Brenda Hale said the pandemic is further demonstrating the lack of equity and justice seen nationwide.

“We are bearing witness in real time,” she said. “African Americans are violently being murdered by police officers and by other citizens. There is an economic crisis. African Americans are losing jobs and businesses, unusually high unemployment. There is social unrest throughout our nation. I think we can all agree, it’s time to be seriously praying. Today, we are still standing on our faith just as our ancestors did. Standing on the belief that God will hear our prayers.”