Roanoke Valley NAACP chapters discuss disproportionate COVID-19 cases among Black, Hispanic populations

ROCKY MOUNT — Members of NAACP chapters for Franklin County and Roanoke met Thursday in Rocky Mount to discuss the disproportionate effect of the coronavirus on Black and Hispanic populations.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health and social inequities put some members of minority groups at a higher risk of getting COVID-19 and experiencing more severe cases. Black and Hispanic people and American Indians have had higher rates of hospitalization or death from the coronavirus.
The number of confirmed cases in the West Piedmont District, which includes Franklin, Patrick and Henry counties and the city of Martinsville, totals 588 as of Thursday. Approximately 21% of cases were not reported by race or ethnicity.
At least 33% of cases are white people, who account for about 80% of the district’s population, according to U.S. census estimates. At least 26% of confirmed cases are Hispanic or Latino people, who account for about 4% of the population. And at least 18% of the cases are Black people, who account for about 13.5% of the population.
Nancy Bell, the public information officer for the West Piedmont District, said the number of cases seen in the district’s Black population may be higher, but limited a number of tests makes it difficult to know.
The health department held a testing event in Franklin County on June 30, but had to turn people away after running out of tests. She said the health department is working to have enough tests for anyone who wants to take one.
“Cases are on the rise in Franklin County and the rest of the district,” Bell said. “This is not happening at work, this is happening because people are leaving the community to vacation in hotspots. And also because we’ve relaxed enough to think we can have family picnics, and Mother’s Day and Fourth of July parties, which we should still be observing with masks and social distancing. And that’s very hard with the people we love.”
Similar disproportionate case numbers can be seen in the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts. In the Roanoke district, nearly one-third of confirmed cases come from Hispanic populations and at least 7% come from the Black community (though 42% of the 542 cases were not reported by race or ethnicity). In Alleghany, where 43% of cases were not reported by race or ethnicity, at least 12% of confirmed cases come from Hispanic and Latino communities and close to 3% are in the Black population.
Roanoke NAACP branch president Brenda Hale said the pandemic is further demonstrating the lack of equity and justice seen nationwide.
“We are bearing witness in real time,” she said. “African Americans are violently being murdered by police officers and by other citizens. There is an economic crisis. African Americans are losing jobs and businesses, unusually high unemployment. There is social unrest throughout our nation. I think we can all agree, it’s time to be seriously praying. Today, we are still standing on our faith just as our ancestors did. Standing on the belief that God will hear our prayers.”