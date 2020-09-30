Roanoke Valley organizations try to fill child care gap as students remain out of the classroom

In any other year, the 52 students sitting in the basement of the Kirk Family YMCA would be at school on a Monday morning in late September.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the most basic school routine to change: No public school division in the Roanoke Valley is holding in-person classes five days a week for all grades. As a result, the YMCA, Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, United Way of Roanoke Valley and other local organizations and churches have partnered together to offer all day child care for school age children. A portion of the cost is being reimbursed by localities through their Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds.

Close to 200 children have been connected with day programs through United Way of Roanoke Valley’s Smart2Start application, which acts as a clearinghouse for the programs, said Vice President of Community Impact Vivien McMahan. Between 250 and 300 children remain on a waitlist, she said last week.

“We have had hundreds and hundreds of applications come through the system, which tells us what we thought: There is a huge need for child care in the area,” McMahan said. “Many of these are working families who were dependent upon their children being back in the school system.”