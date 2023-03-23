There are 33 food pantries in the Roanoke Valley, all helping to battle food insecurity in the region. The big problem, according to participants attending Feeding Southwest Virginia’s food summit Thursday, is that they’re not connected.

The goal of the summit, held at Feeding Southwest Virginia’s warehouse in Salem, was to start to address that problem by bringing food outreach organization, medical care providers, and elected officials together to find a way to pool resources.

Patricia White-Boyd, a member of Roanoke City Council, addressed the problem early in a group discussion on using collaboration to combat food insecurity.

“We have food banks and food pantries popping up everywhere,” White-Boyd said. “The problem is they’re not reaching the people they need to be.”

Providing food for needy people has become increasingly challenging as food prices have swelled nationwide.

The issue has been especially visible recently concerning egg prices. Widespread cases of avian influenza led to the slaughtering of huge numbers of chickens and a price increase of up to 70% for eggs and poultry.

“How many of you have noticed the increased prices for food?” Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia, asked the gathering. “And how many of you have seen an increase in the people coming to you for assistance?”

That prompted many participants to raise their hands.

Food banks and food pantries have needs that go beyond simply gaining food resources. They also need to be able to address a wide range of issues that create food insecurity, according to Irvine.

“The root cause of food insecurity is poverty,” Irvine said. “So we have to work to address poverty as well.”

The push to combat poverty, and to remove barriers of getting food to people who need it, is as much a part of the work Feeding Southwest Virginia does as providing food directly.

The non-profit has worked to change laws, currently focusing their efforts on shifting public policy to allow people receiving SNAP benefits and other assistance to continue to receive the assistance for up to a year after starting a job.

“We want to make sure people are able to get on their feet, and can transition smoothly off needing those benefits before they’re taken off of them,” Irvine said.

Policy work, and efforts to established connections with local food pantries and other social service providers were put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of that was stopped for the last three years,” Irvine said. “But now, with the end of emergency SNAP benefits, we feel like now is a good time to start working towards it again.”

Representatives from Goodwill, Rescue Mission of Roanoke, the Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP), Carilion Clinic and others attended the summit, discussing challenges in breakout group discussions.

The creation of a shared database to promote referrals was discussed, as was adequate transportation for those who need it.

Lee Clark, Rescue Mission of Roanoke CEO, said that he had vehicles that could be used to provide mobile food outreach, but not enough volunteers to drive them, prompting White-Boyd to offer assistance.

“I’m going to put the call out there for people to volunteer, and see if I can help in any way,” White-Boyd said.

Participants also discussed a range of concerns, another recurring one being community trust, and how to build it among people who don’t trust the motives of outreach organizations.

Rachel Theo-Maurelli, assistant director of Plenty!, a food outreach and community farming group based in Floyd County, said that asking people to explain their needs was difficult to balance with the operation of a non-profit.

“I feel strange about asking people to tell their stories and then using those stories to seek funding,” Theo-Maurelli said.

The groups intend to meet again, to discuss solutions to shared problems, and to determine ways to work together. There will be another food summit held in Salem in September.

“This was our first work summit, where we try to figure out some of what we can do,” Irvine said. “We’ll be coming back in September, and have even more to talk about.”