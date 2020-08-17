Roanoke Valley private schools gear up for in-person return

Surrounded by boxes of masks, face shields and other supplies on a recent morning in his office, Lamas said admissions staff have also seen "robust" interest from families.

"We're going to have one of our best opening falls ever," Lamas said.

Part of that is due to families who are looking for more in-person instruction than what public schools will offer, and can afford to pay for private school tuition. Lamas also said some interest has come from families new to the area or from families who considered North Cross for years and finally decided that this was a good time to make the transition.

But because class sizes will be smaller due to physical distancing, the school can only hold so many new students. "We are at ... what we call our COVID caps," Lamas said.

In addition to word of mouth, the school has marketed its reopening plan through online ads, according to Dabney. After schools closed in March, the school also used its website to highlighted how distance learning worked.

"In a time when so much felt uncertain, we saw detailed communication as a way to keep our community feeling calm and connected," Dabney wrote in an email.