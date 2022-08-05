 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Roanoke Valley public schools team up for Load the Bus for Kids drive

  • 0

During Virginia's tax-free weekend, Aug. 5-7, the school divisions of Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem are teaming up to collect school supplies so students across the Roanoke Valley can start the year with what they need to be successful. On Friday, the annual Load the Bus for Kids supplies drive kicked off with school spirited fanfare at the Walmart on Challenger Drive in Roanoke County.

Community members are invited to donate school supplies at any of the Roanoke Valley Walmarts at Bonsack, Clearbrook, Salem, and Valley View. Officials said that every item and every cent of donations will directly support Roanoke Valley students.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

No more monkeys jumping on the bed! Check out this amazing video from a hospital in India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert