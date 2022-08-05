Roanoke Valley public schools team up for Load the Bus for Kids drive

During Virginia's tax-free weekend, Aug. 5-7, the school divisions of Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem are teaming up to collect school supplies so students across the Roanoke Valley can start the year with what they need to be successful. On Friday, the annual Load the Bus for Kids supplies drive kicked off with school spirited fanfare at the Walmart on Challenger Drive in Roanoke County.
Community members are invited to donate school supplies at any of the Roanoke Valley Walmarts at Bonsack, Clearbrook, Salem, and Valley View. Officials said that every item and every cent of donations will directly support Roanoke Valley students.