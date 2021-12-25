Roanoke Valley Riveters gaining traction in local biking community

The crunch of dirt from knobby mountain bike tires can be heard among the rustling of leaves, trickling streams and birds chirping at Carvins Cove Reservoir. Women cheer and holler, “Whoo-hoo, awesome!” or “Go Sabrina!” A turn around a banked corner makes a swoosh and rubber on soil makes a thump after a biker clears a drop.

Those are the sounds of the Roanoke Valley Riveters shredding the terrain, winding through the expansive playground of the Roanoke Valley’s trail network.

The group began in the fall of 2020, amid the pandemic, and has gained a lot of traction. The main goal is to empower women and encourage them to ride bikes while giving them a safe place to do so.

“There’s still part of me like ‘oh my gosh we’re this big social experiment and we are going to flounder at any minute,’ but I think the response we’ve gotten has been incredible,” said Alanna McWilliams, one of the Riveters’ four founding members, several of them health care workers.

The idea was to form a team of amazing mountain bikers. “Then the pandemic hit, and we were thrust into this isolation,” McWilliams said. “We came out of that very slowly over time and we of course had a lot of conflict as health care workers.” She says they realized what they missed most was each other and the bike community.

McWilliams, 39, is an emergency room nurse at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Erin Puterbaugh, 39, is a physical therapist with Carilion Clinic.

Pam Keebler, who is 38, but says “ I am 12 on the inside,” is an echocardiographer — meaning she scans hearts to look for problems. She works at Roanoke Memorial as well as the outpatient pediatric cardiology clinic.

Chelsha Reed, 38, is currently a recruit in the Roanoke Regional Fire-EMS Academy.

Reed stepped back from the group to focus on her children and firefighter training — however, it was her time working at Just the Right Gear, a Roanoke County bike shop, that began the discussion about a lack of women riders in the community.

“We formed the Roanoke Valley Riveters because we felt there was a need for specifically a mountain bike focused women’s group,” Puterbaugh said. “Roanoke is a really great cycling community and a very supportive cycling community but there seemed to be a small gap with specifically women’s focused for dirt riding so we saw an opportunity and kind of latched onto it.”

“Our goal is a safe space for all kinds of riders,” she added.

Steve Hetherington, who opened Just the Right Gear 20 years ago and is a sponsor of the Riveters, said that “the more women that have support and are supported through something that has traditionally been a male dominated sport, I think is awesome.”

Hetherington said that more younger people are moving to the area for the outdoor activities and that “a good percentage of those have been women and it’s really good to see them out there and see them supporting each other and just becoming really a part of the group.”

Puterbaugh is one of those people. She previously lived in Montana and Asheville, North Carolina, before moving to Roanoke in October 2018. Her husband, Elliott Orwick, is co-owner and butcher at Yard Bull Meats in south Roanoke and loves to fish.

“I think that access to backcountry forest is what makes Virginia riding so special,” she said.

Puterbaugh also likes the easy access to the trail network in Roanoke. “I can leave the hospital on my bike and be on a trail in less than three minutes.”

In 2015, the League of American Bicyclists published the Women Bike Outreach Report which concluded that “Getting more women on bikes is the linchpin to creating communities of health, improved mobility, and actively engaged citizens.”

The report, which was also featured on the International Mountain Biking Association website, talks about why historically fewer women have been involved with bikes, giving reasons such as a lack of support, logistics and perception of safety. The report also describes how to start a women’s biking program, suggesting realistic goals, partnering with other groups and recruiting role models.

The Riveters have done an estimated 100 hours of trail work in the past year on trails used by all sorts of outdoor enthusiasts. Some are Roanoke area trails but their main focus has been backcountry trails where there is not already a lot of work being done.

Doused in bug spray and trickling with sweat one summer morning, the rumble of weedwhackers echoes through the National Forest near Clifton Forge as six Riveters work with the Allegheny Highlands Trail Club. Most of the women had not done trail work before getting involved with the Riveters. Some with loppers in hand, others whacking weeds made their way up the steep terrain.

Suddenly a rumble came to a silence. “There is a total bird’s nest in here, like it’s a total hot mess,” said Keebler after using YouTube to figure out how to take her weedwhacker apart. She untangles the string trimmer and puts it back together. Her and her trail-mate Becky McKimmy celebrate with a high-five and the rumbling starts up again.

The Riveters have a robust social media campaign, including a logo of Rosie the Riveter framed by the circle of a bike cog, and jerseys that read “Women, Bikes, Dirt” on the font and feature a drawing of the Roanoke Star.

Their presence on Instagram and Facebook is consistent with information about group rides and proper trail etiquette and safety. One post includes a detailed photo of a muddy trail rut with bullet points noting how muddy riding destroys the trail and your bike. The post ends with “Be smart! Only ride when the trails are dry!”

The group has even got the attention of Sue Haywood, a retired professional mountain bike racer and Union Cycliste Internationale World Cup champion. Haywood lives and coaches in Davis, West Virginia, and agreed to teach an intermediate clinic with them. The Riveters worked with Roanoke County Parks and Recreation and Just the Right Gear to host a sold-out event at Franklin County’s Waid Park in October.

“I am incredibly motivated by watching women become empowered, conquer their fears, and do things they never thought possible,” said McWilliams, citing Haywood’s clinic when women overcame their fears riding features such as a teeter totter. “I personally carried their confidence into my riding for the next two weeks,” she said.

Next year they have other important items on the agenda, to host a multiday, multilevel clinic with Haywood, and to have a charity ride to support diversity in the region.

They lead beginner and intermediate rides on Wednesday evenings for women at Carvins Cove Natural Reserve and social rides once a month throughout the area that usually attract 20-plus beginner, intermediate and advanced riders. During the fall and winter weeks riders are required to use lights as dusk approaches.

One Wednesday night this spring, the group gathered around a large root making a drop obstacle in the trail. Puterbaugh and McWilliams gave pointers and the women took turns clearing it and cheering for each other.

“Think ‘be wide, be low,’ and tell the bike where you want it to go,” said McWilliams while bending her elbows and showing proper positioning.

“It’s crazy how your mind thinks it’s going to be terrible and it’s not,“ said Kera Moore, 35, of Franklin County.

Moore says she had an interest in mountain biking 10 years ago but was afraid to ride by herself and did not have anyone to ride with. “So that’s another thing I look forward to with this group, is there’s going to be a lot of people,” she said. With just five rides with the Riveters, she already feels stronger and braver. “It’s definitely more encouraging to watch someone make a drop before you, I probably wouldn’t attempt a lot of the things we did tonight if I was by myself.”

McWilliams said the group hopes that getting women on bikes and to love biking will give them a voice in the outdoor community overall. And already the group has had three riders step up into leadership roles with the Riveters.

“A lot of decisions that are made of what goes on in the community are made by guys and I’d like to see more women have a voice in that,” McWilliams said. “And the only way to get more women to have a voice is to get more women on bikes. And I like to think that’s something we are going to be a part of creating in the community.”

Heather Rousseau, a staff photographer at The Roanoke Times since 2015, is the 2021-22 Secular Society Fellowship recipient.

