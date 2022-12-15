Roanoke,Valley school boards approve new policies on 'sexually explicit' materials

School boards in the Roanoke Valley and across Virginia recently have adopted policies adhering to new state-mandated guidelines covering “sexually explicit” content potentially used as part of classroom instructional materials.

Roanoke city and Salem school boards voted Tuesday to require reviews and notify parents of all content that fits that general category. Roanoke County’s school board approved a similar policy on Thursday.

The policies were passed to comply with legislation approved by the General Assembly earlier this year that directs all Virginia public schools to establish a review process for instructional materials by Jan 1.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico County, was signed into law by Gov. Glenn Youngkin in April. It was controversial at the time of its passage, with the Virginia ACLU releasing a statement just days after it was passed labeling the bill as “…classroom censorship.”

LGBTQ organizations, such as the Pride Liberation Project in Northern Virginia, have protested the legislation, saying that it does not make clear whether or not all depictions or discussions of sexual and gender identity would be labeled as sexually explicit.

Virginia state code defines sexual conduct as “actual or explicitly simulated acts of masturbation, homosexuality, sexual intercourse, or physical contact in an act of apparent sexual stimulation or gratification with a person’s clothed or unclothed genitals, pubic area, buttocks or, if such be female, breast.”

While it is not required by the legislation, several school boards have adopted clauses specifying that a work cannot be labeled as “sexually explicit” based solely on the sexual orientation of people or characters depicted in the material.

Roanoke city, Salem, Roanoke County and Franklin County all have clauses in their new policy specifying that sexual orientation is not a consideration. However, Montgomery County, which passed their policy the earliest of the area school districts, does not.

During the Roanoke City school board’s meeting in November, chairwoman Eli Jamison had concerns about the wording of the policy recommendation, and wanted to review it before agreeing to vote on it.

“I don’t want to adopt a policy that would open schools up to frivolous lawsuits,” Jamison said.

The policy was passed with the same wording as presented to the board in November, defining “sexually explicit” as meaning “…(a) any description of or (b) any picture, photograph, drawing, motion picture film, digital image or similar visual representation depicting sexual bestiality, lewd exhibition of nudity, as defined in this policy, sexual excitement, sexual conduct or sadomasochistic abuse, as defined in this policy, coprophilia, urophilia, of fetishism. Instructional materials shall not be designated as sexually explicit based solely on the sexual orientation of the characters therein.”

Salem, Franklin County and Roanoke County’s policies were passed with identical definitions.

The policies, per wording from the Virginia Department of Education’s guidelines for the policies, states that parents must be notified of sexually explicit instructional material at least 30 days prior to the material being used, meaning that any new instructional materials added after the start of a semester must reviewed well before the lesson is set to begin.

Other requirements of the policy are for school principals to keep a list of material deemed sexually explicit on school websites, and to provide parents with copies of any material they wish to review before issuing a challenge.

If the challenge is accepted, the school would be required to provide alternative materials.

In signing the legislation in April, the governor said in a statement that the bill, and another he signed promoting performance standards for schools, “both deliver on my ... promises to give parents a greater say in their children’s education.”

Youngkin ran an advertisement during his successful 2021 campaign that criticized his opponent — former Gov. Terry McAuliffe — for vetoing a similar bill.