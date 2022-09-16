 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Roanoke Valley to host first annual public safety career fair

  • 0
091722-roa-va-careerfair-1

This digital flyer, shared by the Roanoke Police Department on Facebook, advertises the region's first public safety career fair scheduled for Sept. 17.

 Roanoke Police Department photo

Public safety departments in the Roanoke Valley are gathering Saturday for the region’s first annual public safety career fair.

The event, called the Roanoke Valley Regional Public Safety Career Fair, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Salem Civic Center’s parking lot.

Representatives from fire and rescue, police and sheriff’s departments as well as E-911 centers are expected to attend.

Public safety personnel from Roanoke, Roanoke County, Salem, Vinton and Botetourt County will be there to introduce interested fair-goers to various job opportunities.

“Roanoke Police Training Academy Staff will be there, ready to help you start the hiring process and join the Roanoke Police Department,” the department said in a Facebook post Thursday.

People are also reading…

“Let us help you find your calling in public safety!” Roanoke County police said in another Facebook post. “Come out and talk to recruiters from just about every aspect of public safety!”

Representatives from the Western Virginia Regional Jail and the Virginia Department of Corrections will also attend.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CASEY: A true story of love on the night copy desk

CASEY: A true story of love on the night copy desk

Erica Myatt, a longtime copy editor and community news editor for The Roanoke Times, left the newspaper in April due to a layoff. Her husband Kevin Myatt, a columnist and copy editor, is leaving soon for a job at Virginia Tech. They'll be missed.

Watch Now: Related Video

At least nine dead as flash floods hit central Italy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert