Roanoke Valley to host first annual public safety career fair

Public safety departments in the Roanoke Valley are gathering Saturday for the region’s first annual public safety career fair.

The event, called the Roanoke Valley Regional Public Safety Career Fair, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Salem Civic Center’s parking lot.

Representatives from fire and rescue, police and sheriff’s departments as well as E-911 centers are expected to attend.

Public safety personnel from Roanoke, Roanoke County, Salem, Vinton and Botetourt County will be there to introduce interested fair-goers to various job opportunities.

“Roanoke Police Training Academy Staff will be there, ready to help you start the hiring process and join the Roanoke Police Department,” the department said in a Facebook post Thursday.

“Let us help you find your calling in public safety!” Roanoke County police said in another Facebook post. “Come out and talk to recruiters from just about every aspect of public safety!”

Representatives from the Western Virginia Regional Jail and the Virginia Department of Corrections will also attend.