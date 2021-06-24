Roanoke Valley's animal shelter, overstuffed with pets, seeks community help

Perhaps most importantly, O’Neill said, the new facility will allow Angels of Assisi to host more programs that help more pets and people.

A bark to action

While animal welfare groups await the opening of more cage space through the Angels of Assisi, there is a need now, ahead of the July 4 holidays, to save surrendered cats and dogs from fates ended at the pound.

“We know that the Roanoke Valley has many animal-loving people, and we’re really confident that those folks will step in and help,” O’Neill said, noting there was a time not very long ago when RCACP did not offer adoptions. “I’m thankful for the changes at regional over the years, where they have become more and more proactive.”

Since putting word out to the public earlier this week, Warner said Wednesday was a great day for adoptions at RCACP, with more scheduled for Thursday.

“I think it was really important that they did put the word out that they were getting to the point where they were going to be in trouble, and animal lives were going to be endangered,” O’Neill said. “So they don’t have to make those hard decisions.”