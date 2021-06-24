Roanoke Valley's animal shelter, overstuffed with pets, seeks community help

Dogs and cats voluntarily surrendered by unable or unwilling owners to the Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection fill its cages, as officials said they have no space remaining for unwanted pets, and a significant need for the community’s help adopting them to new, caring homes.
“We’re already at capacity, and we haven’t even hit Fourth of July yet,” said Mike Warner, RCACP Interim Executive Director. “It’s that time of year, and I think COVID now, with people moving around and the uncertainty where they might live, has caused more animals to be dropped off at the shelter.”
Summer — especially around Independence Day — is always the busiest time of year for the regional shelter that takes in between 4,000 and 6,000 animals annually. Celebratory firework volleys cause dogs from Roanoke and Roanoke County, Vinton and Botetourt to panic and run astray, with some of those area pups eventually locked up, awaiting their owners at the big doghouse on Baldwin Avenue in Roanoke.
“Last year, we really didn’t have any trouble with space, because everybody was home and taking care of their animals,” Warner said. “This year, we’ve had a lot more owner releases. We’re just seeing a lot more animals come through our front door.”
The government-funded center with a $2 million annual operating budget is required by state law to have space for sheltering stray pets taken in by animal control officers, he said. A certain amount of space must be guaranteed for those animals, but at the same time RCACP, being a government facility, can’t turn people away from surrendering their pets.
“We’re running into a situation now where we’re starting to get more animals than we can take care of,” Warner said. “With us being an open intake facility, for us to make space available, some animals will have to be euthanized.”
A sign posted this week on the RCACP door said any animals surrendered by owners to the pound will be immediately euthanized. Animals already surrendered to the pound are in danger of that same fate.
So many surrenders
With his fingers crossed, Warner said a nationwide fireworks shortage might lessen how many dogs end up at RCACP during this explosive July holiday season. But many of the 88 dogs and 220 cats already at the pound as of earlier this week were surrendered, given up by their owners.
“We have been reading some articles that say once the renter moratorium is lifted to where people can be evicted, a lot of shelters will see an uptick in owner surrenders, and we’re seeing that,” Warner said. “Most everybody is saying they’re having to move, or they’re just no longer able to care for the animal.”
Relocation to properties that don’t permit pets has been a primary reason for people surrendering their animals to RCACP, as have financial difficulties.
“If you are struggling to keep your animal, we’d like for people to call us. We do have resources,” Warner said. “Give us a call and we’ll see how we can work out some of the needs that you might have.”
RCACP has a pet food pantry to provide food free of charge that is also always in need of donations, and the center partners with Angels of Assisi to help out with pets’ medical expenses and procedures.
“The pound is — you know — it’s not a place to be if we can work out something else for you to keep and manage your pet at home, and provide you with some help for food and medical expenses,” Warner said.
Cage space cramped
Relief for limited cage space frequently comes from other Roanoke Valley animal welfare organizations, Warner said. RCACP works with Angels of Assisi, the Roanoke Valley SPCA, Franklin County Humane Society and others, all who regularly pull animals out of the pound.
“You’ve got to have partnerships to move as many animals as everybody has,” Warner said. “We also have a foster program, and that helps us free up some space in the shelter.”
But partner programs are similarly overloaded with demand, he said. Angels of Assisi is even expanding to a new $3 million facility now under construction on the corner of Franklin Road and Elm Avenue in Roanoke, said Executive Director Lisa O’Neill.
“When it’s built, it’s going to provide more space in the Roanoke Valley, and that’s kind of where we’re at,” Warner said. “Cage space seems to be a commodity for many of our partners.”
O’Neill said supply chain disruptions in the construction industry — for concrete and steel, specifically — are causing delays to the new facility’s completion, which will be a few months behind the original opening target of early 2022. The current facility on Campbell Avenue is cramped and almost 100 years old, she said.
“We have some of the steel needed. We’re looking to pour the first floor in the start of July, then we’ll see the sides of the building go up,” O’Neill said. “We’re getting materials as we can and moving forward as we can.”
The Angels of Assisi are not alone in their troubles acquiring construction materials. Similar issues have added $7.4 million to the price of renovations underway at William Byrd High School in Roanoke County, officials said this week.
“We’ll be able to almost double our capacity to do wellness visits, and sick animal visits,” when the new facility is open, O’Neill said. “We’ll be able to double our capacity for surgeries, including spay and neuter, and we’ll also be able to house more animals for the adoption center.”
Perhaps most importantly, O’Neill said, the new facility will allow Angels of Assisi to host more programs that help more pets and people.
A bark to action
While animal welfare groups await the opening of more cage space through the Angels of Assisi, there is a need now, ahead of the July 4 holidays, to save surrendered cats and dogs from fates ended at the pound.
“We know that the Roanoke Valley has many animal-loving people, and we’re really confident that those folks will step in and help,” O’Neill said, noting there was a time not very long ago when RCACP did not offer adoptions. “I’m thankful for the changes at regional over the years, where they have become more and more proactive.”
Since putting word out to the public earlier this week, Warner said Wednesday was a great day for adoptions at RCACP, with more scheduled for Thursday.
“I think it was really important that they did put the word out that they were getting to the point where they were going to be in trouble, and animal lives were going to be endangered,” O’Neill said. “So they don’t have to make those hard decisions.”
Warner said the pound sometimes gets a bad rap, but insisted the shelter provides excellent care to the region’s homeless animals. O’Neill also said RCACP staff are proactive in getting animals rehomed, encouraging people to call the center.
“Summertime is a great time to adopt a dog or cat,” O’Neill said. “Kids are home from school, it’s a family time, and it can be a wonderful project for a family whether they adopt or foster.”
For more information about the shelter or to get involved or adopting, go online to www.rcacp.org.