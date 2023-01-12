Roanoke Wasena Bridge project update: log cabin to be removed, replaced by roundabout

The ongoing Wasena Bridge replacement project will include the removal of the well-known log cabin on its Elm Avenue side — formerly the home of B&D Comic Shop — to make way for a roundabout.

The roundabout will be located where Main Street and Elm and Ferdinand avenues intersect.

The city of Roanoke purchased the log cabin property June 28, 2021. The property is located in a city historic district area, but the bridge is not, meaning only the log cabin's removal and the roundabout's construction are subject to approval by the city Architectural Review Board.

The review board approved plans for the roundabout in June and on Thursday it answered the remaining question — whether the board's requirements for removal of the log cabin had been met — with a unanimous yes vote.

The log cabin was built in 1976 — less than 50 years ago — and as a result is probably ineligible for the National Register of Historic Places, according to a detailed architectural survey performed for the city by Dovetail Cultural Resource Group. In 1969, the building was demolished that existed on the property before the log cabin.

For most of its life, the log cabin on Elm Street housed comic shop, which relocated last year to its current home on Brambleton Avenue.

Terry Baucom, the comic shop's owner, said the city reached out in about 2019.

"The city came along and said, 'Hey, we're doing the bridge, you've got to move.' They gave us plenty of warning — I had like two years to look for a new place," Baucom said.

Baucom said the parting was difficult, but has ultimately been a blessing.

"Since we moved to the new location we've an increase in foot traffic ... that has been incredible. I'm loving this neighborhood, I love the businesses along this strip. We're no longer a total destination store. It's really helped, our exposure has been much greater," Baucom said.

The city plans to put the log cabin property up for sale, after which point it must either be relocated or demolished.

At the review board's meeting Thursday, Josephus Johnson-Koroma, a member of the city's engineering department, said the city hopes to be able to start construction this summer on the Wasena Bridge replacement. The project will include the construction of the roundabout and, ultimately, a complete rebuild of the Wasena Bridge, which carries Main Street over Wasena Park, the railroad tracks and the Roanoke River.

Screened fencing may be erected to hide construction from view and there will need to be road closures in the area during the project — but residents don't need to start planning alternative routes just yet.

"We'll put out messaging so the general public will know this project is coming and we're going to start construction," Johnson-Koroma said.