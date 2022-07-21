Roanoke woman gets eight years in prison for recruiting 15-year-old girl into prostitution

A Roanoke woman was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison for conspiring to recruit a 15-year-old girl to have sex with a man at a motel where he ran a prostitution ring.

What Mickey Emma Jimenez, 28, did was similar to what was done to her as a child. According to testimony in Roanoke's federal court, her mother sold her for sex with drug dealers to make money for more drugs.

Judge Elizabeth Dillon cited the “horrible circumstances” of Jimenez’s childhood in opting for an eight-year term, which was on the low end of a sentencing range set by a plea agreement.

“She was sex trafficked by her mother, the person she loved,” Dillon said.

Yet some 20 years later, Jimenez invited a friend — a runaway from a foster home — to the Knights Inn in Roanoke County, where drug-addicted women were encouraged to stay and work as prostitutes so they could earn money to support their heroin and cocaine habits.

The man who sold the women drugs and facilitated their stays in motel rooms was William Randy Jackson, who on Jan. 8, 2020, arranged to have sex with an underage girl, according to court records.

Jimenez, who often hung out at the motel, admitted to setting up the deal. She used Facebook to send pictures of the 15-year-old to Jackson and arranged for a one-hour sexual encounter for which she was to be paid $200.

"She knew what mental harm that would cause" to the victim, Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Swartz said. "She knew what emotional trauma that would cause. Because she'd been through it herself."

A handcuffed Jimenez was brought to court Thursday from the Western Virginia Regional Jail, where she has been held since her arrest last year, knowing that she would face a sentence of eight to 10 years as part of the plea agreement.

Defense attorney David Damico urged Dillon to impose the minimum, saying that his client suffered from a learning disability, substance abuse, bi-polar disorder, depression and post traumatic stress disorder triggered by working as a prostitute for her mother.

"I can't imagine the impact that would have on any child," he said.

When Jimenez was 10 years old, she and her sister were placed in the foster home of Ethelene Stanley, who testified Thursday that she was told about the girl's sexual abuse.

"Mickey had mixed emotions. She loved her mother, and she wanted to please her mom," Stanley told the court. "Mickey is a confused and complicated child.

"She looked for love and approval in all the wrong places."

Stanley lost touch with Jimenez after she got hooked on drugs and began a lifestyle that led to about 30 convictions on minor charges and, eventually, to the Knights Inn.

At the motel, "Jackson operated as a 'middle-man' between his drug suppliers and the women working in commercial sex," read a statement of facts introduced in court when he pleaded guilty last August.

After getting almost daily shipments of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine from a man known as "Ghost" and others, Jackson would sell the drugs to about a dozen women.

The addicts, many of them with no other place to go, would post online advertisements for paid sex with men at the Knights Inn and several other motels.

"Although Jackson provided the women with motel rooms and other necessities, he and his drug suppliers profited from the scheme by acquiring the proceeds of the commercial sex — which Jackson facilitated — through his sales of narcotics," according to the statement of facts.

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 1 on charges that include distribution of cocaine, possession of a pistol as a convicted felon, and recruiting women to engage in prostitution.

Jimenez did not testify Thursday. "I don't want to say anything," she said when asked if she wanted to make a statement before her sentence was pronounced.

According to court records, the managing owner of the Knights Inn on Thirlane Road encouraged Jackson to stay there and offered discounted rates for him and the women.

"Jackson paid the Knights Inn in cash for the repeated use of multiple motel rooms and assisted the managing owner in dealing with patrons who did not pay," court records state.

The managing owner's name was not listed in court records. A message left at the Knights Inn Tuesday was not returned.

As part of her sentence, Dillon ordered Jimenez to receive treatment while in prison to deal with her mental illness, drug abuse and sexual conduct.

"Perhaps you have not learned how to be empathetic," she told the defendant. Considering the sexual abuse that Jimenez has experienced, Dillon said, "you should be able to place yourself in the victim's shoes and understand what effect that would have on her."