Roanoke woman in custody of regional jail dies at hospital after falling ill

A woman being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail died early Friday after falling ill and being sent to the hospital.

The nature of the ailment that struck Lisa Mariel Lemond, 32, of Roanoke has not yet been determined, authorities with the regional jail said.

She had been alert and responsive Thursday night when taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital but died about 12:08 a.m. Friday, according to an announcement made by the jail disclosing the death.

Lemond is believed to have died of natural causes. There are no current indications it was COVID-related, officials said.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to reach a final conclusion. In keeping with jail protocol, the Roanoke County Police Department also has been asked to investigate.

Lemond had been in the regional jail’s custody since July 2 awaiting a court hearing on a supervision revocation charge out of Roanoke County.

The Western Virginia Regional Jail has an average daily inmate population of about 850. The last death of a person who had been held there happened in February when an 84-year-old man who was awaiting trial in a homicide case died at the hospital after contracting COVID.

