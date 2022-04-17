Roanoke woman killed in early morning crash

A Roanoke woman was killed in a crash early Friday on U.S. 220 in the Wirtz area of Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police.

The collision happened around 2:25 a.m. just north of Bonbrook Mill Road, according to a news release.

Lauren Virginia Davis, 25, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu southbound when the vehicle veered off the road, hit an embankment and overturned, officials said.

Davis got out of the vehicle and was struck in the road by an oncoming 2017 Volkswagen Jetta, authorities said. She died at the scene.

The crash remained under investigation Sunday but no charges were expected to be filed. The driver of the Volkswagen Jetta sustained no injuries.

