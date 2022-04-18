Roanoke woman pleads guilty in motel drug and prostitution scheme

A Roanoke woman admitted Monday that she conspired to recruit a 15-year-old girl to participate in a drug and prostitution ring that was run out of multiple motel rooms.

Mickey Emma Jimenez, 28, will face a sentence of eight to 10 years in prison under a plea agreement outlined in Roanoke's federal court.

Court records describe an operation in which drug-addicted women were encouraged to stay at several motels off Interstate 581 in Roanoke County, "where they could be convinced to purchase illegal drugs and engage in prostitution acts to fund their addictions."

Jimenez was charged last November with recruiting a girl she knew – who had left her foster home to live with friends at one of the motels – to have paid sex with a man.

As part of the plea agreement, in which Jimenez admitted that she knew the girl was younger than 18 at the time, prosecutors will drop a second charge that would have carried a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.

The government and defense agree that the sentencing range of eight to 10 years is reasonable, Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Swartz said during Monday's hearing. If U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon does not agree, she could reject the plea agreement.

Dillon said she will make that decision later, when more information is available from a pre-sentencing report on Jimenez. A sentencing hearing is set for July 21.

Although Jimenez has learning disabilities and sometimes struggles to understand the charges against her, defense attorney David Damico told Dillon that she is competent to stand trial.

According to court records, Jimenez was associated with a man who was the mid-manager of drug and sex trafficking conspiracy in 2019 and 2020 that used a website to advertise prostitution at the motels.

As part of the scheme, the mid-manager encouraged drug-addicted women to frequent the motel rooms, where they purchased cocaine and heroin with money they earned from engaging in sex acts with men who responded to the ads.

Court records list at least three motels where the illegal acts occurred. No one employed at the businesses has been charged.

Last August, William Randy Jackson pleaded guilty to his involvement in the scheme. Court records state that he was "on site" at the motels, played an active role in recruiting the women, paid for their rooms and sold them the drugs they craved.

"Most of the women had no transportation or alternative places to go, and JACKSON was often their sole source of the narcotics necessary to avoid withdrawal," a statement of facts introduced in his case read.

During a search of one of the motels in 2020, police found a list of "house rules" for the women that included instructions to keep the rooms clean, not make too much noise and not sell drugs. "Any sales must go through me," the rules stated.

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced June 3 on charges that include distribution of cocaine, possession of a pistol as a convicted felon, and recruiting women to engage in commercial sex acts.

