Roanoke won't appeal bus station decision in court, but may rewrite zoning rules

Greater Roanoke Transit Co. will not take its plans to build a bus station along Salem Avenue to court.

However, the effort to build a station downtown, perhaps even in the same proposed spot that was rejected by the Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals, might continue.

In a statement released Monday, GRTC, which operates the Valley Metro local bus service, and the city government announced that they will not appeal a recent decision by the zoning board to deny construction of a major transit center in a city-owned parking lot along Salem Avenue and Third Street.

On Aug. 12, the seven-person board denied the bus company a special exception permit needed to construct the station, which had been in the works for about a year and a half. The proposed location is near the Virginia Museum of Transportation and along the same block that has seen increased residential and commercial development in recent years.

GRTC could have appealed the board’s decision in circuit court, but Monday’s announcement ends that process.

"Though disappointed in the decision of the BZA, GRTC and City Council do not feel appeal of the decision to be the appropriate course of action,” said Anita Price, a city council member and president of GRTC’s board.