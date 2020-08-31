Roanoke won't appeal bus station decision in court, but may rewrite zoning rules

Greater Roanoke Transit Co. will not take its plans to build a bus station along Salem Avenue to court.
However, the effort to build a station downtown, perhaps even in the same proposed spot that was rejected by the Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals, might continue.
In a statement released Monday, GRTC, which operates the Valley Metro local bus service, and the city government announced that they will not appeal a recent decision by the zoning board to deny construction of a major transit center in a city-owned parking lot along Salem Avenue and Third Street.
On Aug. 12, the seven-person board denied the bus company a special exception permit needed to construct the station, which had been in the works for about a year and a half. The proposed location is near the Virginia Museum of Transportation and along the same block that has seen increased residential and commercial development in recent years.
GRTC could have appealed the board’s decision in circuit court, but Monday’s announcement ends that process.
"Though disappointed in the decision of the BZA, GRTC and City Council do not feel appeal of the decision to be the appropriate course of action,” said Anita Price, a city council member and president of GRTC’s board.
The statement added that the city will continue to focus on a downtown location for a station that would be a hub for city buses and the Greyhound line. The city council has directed staff to initiate amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance to permit a downtown station that would not require a special exception from the board of zoning appeals, the statement said.
Such zoning amendments, if passed by the city council, would potentially allow the city and GRTC to still build the bus station in the proposed location, also known as the Brandon Parking or the "Brandon Lot." City manager Bob Cowell said in the statement that any amendments “will allow the City and GRTC to evaluate all potential sites, including the Brandon Lot, for the new central transit station facility.”
Any amendments to the zoning ordinance would require public hearings before the planning commission and city council.
Roanoke has been seeking to replace the current bus station at Campbell Court, which opened in 1987. Kevin Price, general manager of Valley Metro, was quoted in the statement as saying that “Campbell Court is nearing the end of its useful life and will become obsolete.”
Since the return of Amtrak rail service to Roanoke in 2017, Roanoke has wanted to build a multi-use transit facility that would serve Valley Metro, Greyhound and Amtrak passengers. The city looked at a parking lot closer to the current bus station, but was unable to reach terms with the owner.
Not long after, Roanoke and GRTC purchased the large Brandon Parking lot for $2.2 million and announced plans to build the station there. The plan was met with immediate resistance from the surrounding neighborhood, which has transformed from a former light industrial and warehouse district into a row of apartments, condominiums, restaurants and the home of Big Lick Brewing Co.
The zoning appeals board seemed swayed by arguments against the location from business owners, residents and members of the Salem Avenue Neighborhood Business Association before it voted 5-2 to deny the exception for the bus station.
A major feature of relocating the bus station is the proposed redevelopment of the Campbell Court property in downtown Roanoke into residential, office and retail spaces. The city is still committed to those plans, according to Monday’s statement, which added that the council will consider extending those agreements at its next meeting on Sept. 8.
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea was quoted in the statement as saying that the city is dedicated to finishing the project.
"Both GRTC and the City Council remain committed to the delivery of a modern and convenient central transit station for the thousands of riders that depend upon Valley Metro service to get to jobs, medical appointments, shopping and school,” Lea said.
