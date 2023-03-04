Self-care and gun violence dominated conversations Saturday at Roanoke's annual Youth Summit for middle and high school students.

The Youth Services Citizen Board organized the summit, held Saturday at William Fleming High School, but Youth Services Citizen Board members and city of Roanoke high school seniors Kennady Wade and Jayveon Tucker said attending students decided the course of conversation.

The summit was organized into a series of workshops, followed by a free Chick-fil-A lunch and prize giveaways. The summit also gave students a chance to engage with various organizations, including colleges, Virginia Career Works, the Humble Hustle Company and local law enforcement.

The workshops focused on self-care, personal safety and building confidence. Youth circle segments also gave students a chance to practice mindfulness, self-affirmations and communication.

"It was actually closed to a lot of adults, just so the students could be open and as honest as possible with no judgement or 'Oh they don't know what they're talking about,' " Tucker said.

The workshops included trained adult leaders, but Tucker said the conversations were driven by the students present. He also stressed the summit's goal was to create a safe space for students to talk freely with each other and build community among peers.

Self-care was also a hot topic. Wade and Tucker said self-care and self-love are important topics in general, but especially now.

"We feel like today, as a teenager, social media and everything around us is really putting a negative image on teens of how they look at themselves, what they wear, what they look like," Wade said.

Ongoing adjustments three years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic are also a factor, Tucker said.

"Being [alone], you kind of lose your self-worth because you don't have support. ... So it's a lot about self-image with that, too," Tucker said.

Some of the conversations also touched on gun violence in Roanoke, as did a workshop about the role of art in revealing "the gunfire epidemic in our neighborhoods" and imagining better, safer communities. Those are hard conversations, Wade said, but important ones.

"As a person who has lost friends to gun violence, it's something that we really need to talk about. If we can't talk about it, it's going to continue to happen," Wade said. "And we hope that these events will start creating change, making more students think about, 'What can I do to advocate for these things?' It's about letting people know there are other ways out, there are other things you can do to deal with how you feel and if you have a conflict."

Saturday's youth summit also represented a return to normalcy, as the first held at William Fleming High School in at least three years. Wade and Tucker said the 2021 youth summit was held virtually and the 2022 summit was held outside without the usual slate of workshops.

In the last two years it has been hard to connect on a deeper level, Tucker said.

"This year a big thing for us was making sure we had this back in person," Wade said.

This year's summit also kept an eye focused on next year, with a big wall for students to share post-it notes detailing what they want to see more of.

Youth Services Citizen Board member Anita James Price said there was also discussion about how to remove transportation as a barrier to the summit and make sure the students interested in attending are able to get there. Price said anyone interested in helping out on that front can contact the Roanoke city manager's office at 540-853-2333.

Roughly 80 youths attended this year's summit, Price said. That's a great turnout, Tucker said, but Wade made sure to add that there is always room for more.