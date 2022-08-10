Roanoke zoning board approves exception for South Roanoke boutique hotel

A limited liability company set up by an international furniture designer and his wife received zoning approval Wednesday to build a boutique hotel and restaurant in South Roanoke.

Rudy van Thiel, 71, speaking for himself and his wife Ellen, described the development as possibly the last creative project of their lives. If completed as expected in spring of 2024, the still-unnamed establishment will combine an upscale restaurant and 21-room hotel with oversized rooms measuring 500 square feet to 600 square feet in a 4-story structure with a brick and glass exterior on Crystal Spring Avenue.

The city Board of Zoning Appeals voted 6-0 to grant the project a special exception, enabling the couple to move toward the preparation of detailed plans which still must pass city review.

One zoning board seat is vacant due to a recent resignation.

Some South Roanoke residents criticized the proposed complex as too large for the location and likely to overwhelm available parking, while others welcomed it, at a July hearing, the first of two. Supporters outnumbered critics by the close of public comments and no one from the public or board spoke against it Wednesday before the unanimous, favorable vote.

City staff also endorsed the project. They found that the existing street system has more than enough capacity to handle the additional traffic of hotel and eatery patrons. The project complied with the area's master plan, won't overwhelm the water, sewer or stormwater systems and fit with the existing character of the surrounding neighborhood, according to the recommendation.

Van Thiel described himself as a furniture designer and manufacturer and part of a Dutch family-owned company with primary operations in Hong Kong and Vietnam. They are furniture architects who design and arrange the production of furniture and other home goods for U.S. retailers, he said. He has lived in Roanoke since six years ago. His wife relocated to Roanoke from Holland.

“We’re doing this for a certain reason: we like to be creative,” he told board members.

He described the scene inside the future complex as upscale, with natural light, plants and other decorative touches. Although spacious with room to seat 150 restaurant patrons, the venue won't host loud parties, he said. More typical will be music from the violin, he said.

Board member Andrew Raduly said he welcomed the project's potential to bring "a little bit of spark" to the Crystal Spring business district.

Van Thiel declined to release an estimate of the total development cost. In acquiring the site, his development company paid $400,000 for a former Famous Anthony’s restaurant location and $369,000 for an adjacent building, online real estate records show.