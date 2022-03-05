Roanokers gather downtown to support Ukraine

More than 100 people came to downtown Roanoke Saturday afternoon to show solidarity with Ukraine as it remains under Russian invasion.

The peaceful rally put together by Ukrainian Americans living in Roanoke started at the downtown public library, with some participants holding signs and singing songs in Ukrainian before heading toward Elmwood Park. The rally moved to Market Square, where speakers denounced Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his decision to invade Ukraine a little more than a week ago.

Anna Miroshnychenkro, 31, said she and some other Ukrainian-born residents put the event together to help support families in their native country.

“We want to bring awareness and support to Ukraine,” she said. “We want to help raise money for soldiers and families and just do what we can … What’s happening is wrong and the more people that stand up against Putin, the better it is.”

Miroshnychenkro, a U.S. citizen who’s lived in Roanoke for nearly a decade, said many in her family chose not to leave the country. They live in Enerhodar, a city in the northwestern part of Ukraine with more than 50,000 residents.

She said she speaks with them almost daily, and said they remain strong, despite the atrocities taking place through much of the country.

“They [Ukrainian citizens] are asking for help,” Miroshnychenkro said. “They are scared for the women and children … The people of Ukraine will tell you … seeing all of the support online and the gatherings, it’s giving them so much energy.”

She and others were taking donations to help those in Ukraine, stating that all funds raised will be given to the proper channels to help those in need.

Those interested in donating can do so through Venmo by sending money to the @Support-Ukraine account.

Miroshnychenkro also noted that she and others are starting a local Facebook group to keep citizens up-to-date with information on what they can do to help the people of Ukraine.

Tatyana Munsey, who teaches Russian at Roanoke College and has lived in Roanoke for 17 years, is from Dnipro. A U.S. citizen, Munsey still has family in Dnipro and in Kyiv.

She noted that while much of the country still speaks Russian, and that the cultures are similar in many ways, the people of Ukraine want to be free and live independently of Russia.

Munsey, 53, said some of her family are hiding in bunkers underground, but her sister and mother remain at home, due to health complications that have kept her mother from being able to seek shelter.

“I feel awful fear for them. I also feel proud of them for helping when they can,” she said, noting members of her family have been helping the people defending the country however they can.

Martha Kuchar, 70, also a professor at Roanoke College, said she is the first person in her family born in the U.S., but still has strong ties to the country her family used to call home.

She spoke to the crowd at the library prior to the march about how she and many other Ukrainian people in the U.S. and abroad feel about the invasion.

“We are living in times that can hardly be believed, that one man has the power to control our destiny by pressing his finger against a nuclear button,” she told the crowd.

She also spoke glowingly about Ukrainians and the war they’ve fought, while also saying that her and others' anger is not towards the people of Russia, but for Putin and Putin alone.

“We stand with Ukraine because we stand with freedom,” she said. “Putin is a war criminal and he needs to be held to account … We have many friends, by the way, from the Russian community here in Roanoke. We love them and we take pity on them for what is happening in their country.

“It’s Putin we have an argument with, not the Russian people.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.