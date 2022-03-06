Roanokers' march commemorates Alabama's 1965 Bloody Sunday event

Dozens of Roanoke residents bellowed “We shall overcome,” as they marched across the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge on Sunday, marking the anniversary of the civil rights marches in Selma, Alabama.

On March 7, 1965, hundreds of activists marched east from Selma toward the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Once they crossed the bridge, police officers attacked them with nightsticks and tear gas. Seventeen activists were hospitalized and dozens more were injured. The day became known as Bloody Sunday.

In the days and weeks after, Martin Luther King Jr. held a symbolic march to the bridge and activists secured court protection for a full-scale march from Selma to Montgomery that brought out nearly 25,000 people. President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965 less than five months later.

Members of the Roanoke chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference organized Sunday’s memorial march to honor the legacy of those who protested that day 57 years ago and helped usher in equal voting rights for Black citizens.

Participants started at the bridge's base on Salem Avenue and crossed the railroad tracks to the top of the bridge, where they gathered beneath a statue of King. The Patrick Henry and William Fleming high schools' combined gospel choir sang songs, and speakers shared the history of the event and ways to continue its legacy.

The Rev. James Jordan, a board member of the local Southern Christian Leadership Conference chapter, said he marched because he wants to see every race come together to build a better future.

“This is not just a march to celebrate, but to honor each and every individual,” Jordan said. “We stood for something back then and we’re still fighting.”

Jordan said the march is continuing a tradition and movement that he hopes will continue with younger generations.

David Points, president of Mahon Communications, spoke to the gathered crowd at the base of King's statue atop the bridge. He said the activists who marched that day in Selma did so for the community's betterment.

Points told the crowd to continue fighting for equal rights and voting access. To help push the community forward, he encouraged everyone to vote, support Black-owned businesses and subscribe to the Roanoke Tribune, the city's Black-owned newspaper.

"It was a life-changing event that affects us all," he said. "They sacrificed their todays for our tomorrows."

