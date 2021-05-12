Roanoke's 2 public swimming pools could open by June, officials say

Attention, Roanoke-area youth: Let's go for a swim.

The public swimming pools at Washington Park and Fallon Park have a tentative June reopening date.

Roanoke Parks and Recreation said the exact date depends on permit-processing time at the Virginia Department of Health. But the opening-up process is underway and several pool jobs are still available.

"The department ... hopes to have the pools open by the beginning of June," an announcement said Wednesday.

The pools must apply for a health department permit, undergo an inspection of water chemistry and facilities and await approval. City officials said they did not know how quickly VDH would be able to respond. VDH did not immediately reply with a comment.

The pools were closed in summer 2020. The city has said the pandemic and related budget issues were the cause.

The city has lined up funding for pool operation for this summer, said Michael Clark, who directs the department. There's also about $30,000 available from a public fundraising campaign last year in support of the pools, he said.